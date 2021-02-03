Faith and Worship

Kent Weeklies

First Congregational Church of Twinsburg

The First Congregational Church of Twinsburg United Church of Christ welcomes all to its Ash Wednesday Drive Thru Ashes and Communion on Feb. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. at 9050 Church St.

Individuals and families are invited to begin Lent with a socially distant and contact free service. Enter the driveway to the left of the building and stop at the signs for your ashes and communion.

Contact the church office with questions at office@fcctwinsburg.org.