Community garden plots to be available in Aurora starting March 15

AURORA — A limited number of community garden plots will be available in Aurora in 2021.

Individual plots of approximately 10 feet by 20 feet cost $10 each for residents and $20 each for non-residents per year, with an option to renew for three years. Raised beds are leased in sets of two. Beds that are 4 feet by 8 feet are $10 per set for residents and $20 per set for non-residents.

Returning gardeners have the option to renew their plots until 4 p.m. March 12. Non-renewed plots will be made available to all gardeners beginning at 8:30 a.m. March 15.

The Community Garden is located at the Margaret Harmon Property, 1157 Page Road.

Contact Aurora Parks and Recreation at 330-562-4333 or auroraoh.com for more information.