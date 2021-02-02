Summit Metro Parks' February programs

Kent Weeklies

There’s something for everyone in Summit Metro Parks, including the following programs and events this February.

For virtual programs, visit www.zoom.com and enter the Zoom ID to participate.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Thursday, Feb. 4, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: INTRO TO CITIZEN SCIENCE - Friday, Feb. 5, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Join us online to learn how you can participate in scientific research. We'll talk about the importance of Citizen Science and how you can participate from home. Zoom meeting ID: 894 2634 3684 For information, call 330-865-8065.

DIY BLUEBIRD HOUSES - Sunday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. - noon

Liberty Park / Nature Center

9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg

Looking for a hands-on, nature-friendly activity to do at home? Pick up a free bluebird box kit, courtesy of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, between 10 a.m. and noon from the nature center. Included with your kit is a video link including step-by-step instructions and information on how to invite bluebirds to your own back yard. Participants must register to receive a kit, limit one per household, by calling 330-865-8065. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 1/22. For information, call 330-865-8065.

SELF-GUIDED: WILD PARTNERSHIPS - Monday, Feb. 8, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Munroe Falls Metro Park / Tallmadge Meadows Area

1088 North Ave., Tallmadge

It's the month of love! Visit Meadow Loop Trail to learn about some unique partnerships found in nature. This self-guided activity will be available Feb. 8 through Feb. 15. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Monday, Feb. 8, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 882 0728 5856 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: NATURE JOURNALING - Wednesday, Feb. 10, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

Join our interpretive artist online for an inspiring lesson in nature journaling as a technique for practicing mindfulness. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 1/26. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 742 857 8939 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Thursday, Feb. 11, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BIRDS OF PREY FOR KIDS - Thursday, Feb. 11, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Children ages 7 to 14 can join us online to soar, dip and dive into the world of owls, hawks, eagles and falcons as we discover what makes these powerful birds special and masters of the sky. Zoom meeting ID: 886 8914 8429 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BIRDS OF PREY FOR ADULTS - Thursday, Feb. 11, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Join us online for an evening discussion about owls, hawks, eagles and falcons. Discover what makes these powerful birds unique, learn some identification tips and find out where you can see these birds in our parks. Zoom meeting ID: 834 5870 2777 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: FOR THE LOVE OF BIRDS - Friday, Feb. 12, 10 - 11 a.m.

Bright, beautiful and full of personality, birds spread joy, laughter and inspiration. Join us online to learn some ways you can love on your backyard avian friends. Zoom meeting ID: 874 0291 1353 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: GHOSTS FROM THE NORTH - Saturday, Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Join us online as we discover the secret world of the snowy owl aka the "ghost from the north." Learn how they survive in the sub-zero artic, raise their young, hunt lemmings and occasionally visit Ohio during an "irruption" year. Zoom meeting ID: 884 1082 0570 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: FAMILY SCAVENGER HUNT - Saturday, Feb. 13, 2 - 3 p.m.

Calling all families! Join us online to enjoy an at-home scavenger hunt with your loved ones. Be prepared to creatively work together to collect items from all over your home...who knows what you'll be asked to find! Zoom meeting ID: 896 1187 1382 For information, call 330-865-8065.

DIY BLUEBIRD HOUSES - Sunday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. - noon

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm

1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Looking for a hands-on, nature-friendly activity to do at home? Pick up a free bluebird box kit, courtesy of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, between 10 a.m. and noon from the visitors center. Included with your kit is a video link including step-by-step instructions and information on how to invite bluebirds to your own back yard. Participants must register to receive a kit, limit one per household, by calling 330-865-8065. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 1/22. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: VALENTINE'S DAY IS FOR THE BIRDS - Sunday, Feb. 14, 1 - 2 p.m.

Join us online to help give the birds in your back yard a Valentine's Day to remember! We'll make pinecone feeders to hang outside and learn about some of our winter residents. A list of materials you'll need for this program will be emailed after registration. Zoom meeting ID: 820 3157 6875. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 2/1. For information, call 330-865-8065.

SELF GUIDED: BIRDS OF PREY - Monday, Feb. 15, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Firestone Metro Park / Tuscarawas Meadows Area

2620 Harrington Rd., Akron

Bundle up the family and explore Redwing Trail where you'll learn about, and maybe catch a glimpse of, birds of prey. Follow the signs along the trail between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 to learn all about these fascinating masters of the sky. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Monday, Feb. 15, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 882 0728 5856 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: COCOA WITH THE BIRDS - Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 - 11 a.m.

Stay toasty warm at home and enjoy a hot beverage while we virtually explore far and wide to see what our feathered friends have been up to this winter. A naturalist will share a variety of feeder cams and information on our favorite winter visitors as well as some surprises! Zoom meeting ID: 867 0779 7711 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR ADULTS - Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

Join our interpretive artist for this fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. No experience is necessary; all you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Call 330-865-8065 for more information or to register. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 2/2. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Thursday, Feb. 18, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: WHODUNNIT - TRACKS & SCAT ID - Friday, Feb. 19, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Join us online! Snow not only means tracks; it also offers a unique opportunity for you to become #1 at identifying #2! Enjoy an interactive presentation with a naturalist about wildlife that stays active during the winter months. Zoom meeting ID: 839 6782 7496 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: COFFEE WITH THE BIRDS - Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 - 11 a.m.

Join us online to enjoy the view from the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm wildlife window! A naturalist will share information on birds while you enjoy a hot beverage from the comfort of your own home. Zoom meeting ID: 742 857 8939 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: FEBRU-HAIR-Y PRODUCT WORKSHOP - Saturday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. - noon

Join us online to create your own toxin-free and sustainable hair care products! Learn about the history of hair care and discover some eco-friendly recipes to try at home. Zoom meeting ID: 814 3447 8811 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR TEENS - Saturday, Feb. 20, 12 - 1 p.m.

Calling all creative teens! Join our interpretive artist for this fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. All you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Call 330-865-8065 to find out more information or to register. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 2/12. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: OWL MOON FOR FAMILIES - Saturday, Feb. 20, 6 - 7 p.m.

Families with youngsters are invited to join us online as we explore the lives of our amazing nocturnal feathered friends and enjoy the story Owl Moon. Zoom meeting ID: 812 9165 4780 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: CCC HISTORY - Sunday, Feb. 21, 10 - 11 a.m.

Join us online to celebrate the legacy the Civilian Conservation Corps left in our parks. During the Great Depression, the CCC provided job opportunities around the country. We'll learn the history of this program and recognize the CCC's craftsmanship that can still be found throughout our parks. Zoom meeting ID: 816 2609 0514 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR KIDS - Sunday, Feb. 21, 12 - 1 p.m. & 2 - 3 p.m.

Kids ages 6 to 12 can join our interpretive artist for this fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. All you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 2/13. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: READING THE FORESTED LANDSCAPE - Sunday, Feb. 21, 1 - 2 p.m.

Join us online to discover how you can see the past before your eyes in Summit Metro Parks. A short presentation will be followed by a virtual walk in the woods where a naturalist will showcase some of the signs that tell us about the land's historical use, geology and more! Zoom meeting ID: 898 2974 9197 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Monday, Feb. 22, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 882 0728 5856 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: ART SMARTS IN THE PARK - Monday, Feb. 22, 7 - 8 p.m.

Do you enjoy wildlife watching and wish to improve your skills in drawing while having fun? Join us online to be inspired and empowered in your drawings. All you need to bring is paper and a pencil for this class. We will provide the fun and inspiration! Call 330-865-8065 for more information or to register. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 2/9. For information, call 330-865-8065.

SELF-GUIDED: STORYBOOK TRAIL - Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm

1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Bundle up and bring the family for some exercise and exploration with a self-guided story trail based on the book Owl Moon. Look for it along Cherry Lane Trail from Feb. 23 through 28. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: WEEKDAY TALKERS - Wednesday, Feb. 24, 10 - 11 a.m.

Join us online for a lively discussion about Northeast Ohio geology. A naturalist will lead the group with some prompts, but the floor is open for all to engage in conversation! Zoom meeting ID: 876 5515 5659 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Wednesday, Feb. 24, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 742 857 8939 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: WINTER TREE ID - Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Join us online: If you can identify a tree in winter, you can identify it in every season! We're talking branches, bark and buds. Discover some unique features of native trees in our parks and where to find them. Zoom meeting ID: 847 5014 0517 For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX - Thursday, Feb. 25, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Established in 1921, Summit Metro Parks is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. The park district manages more than 14,000 acres throughout 16 parks, several conservation areas and more than 150 miles of trails, including 22 miles of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Annual attendance in 2020 was 6 million visits. Visit us online at summitmetroparks.org.