Friends of Aurora Memorial Library is sponsoring a food drive

The Friends of Aurora Memorial Library are sponsoring a food drive to benefit the local Volunteers of America Food Bank.

Non-perishable food items can now be deposited in the donation bin located in the lobby of the library during library hours. Items with expiration dates that have passed should not be donated.

At this time the need for food continues to be great and the food bank has experienced increased requests. Items in short supply at this time are egg noodles, elbow macaroni, penne pasta, rice, jams and jellies, cereal (not Cheerios) and crackers.