Good Day welcomes state Rep. Weinstein in HCTV programming

HCTV Program Schedule: Feb. 1 - 7

Akron Roundtable presents recent discussion by local author David Giffels about his book "Barnstorming Ohio: To Understand America" with WKSU News Director, Andrew Meyer.

North of 60 introduces Hudson Community Resource Coordinator Jennifer McKinley.

The February edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Ohio state Rep. Casey Weinstein to discuss his background, how he got into public service, his time on Hudson’s City Council as well as his current position in Columbus, representing the 37th House District. Tom Vince looks back at past Hudsonites who served in office in Columbus and Liz Murphy tells What’s Happening in Hudson.

HCTV recorded HHS Explorers Hockey vs the Benedictine Bengals that will air this week.

Yeji Around Town visits the Hudson Visitor Center and Gift Shop. Host/producer Yeji Kim and Executive Director Liz Murphy discuss upcoming events in Hudson and also tour the gift shop.

HHS Explorer Boys Basketball vs Stow and Girls JV Basketball vs Nordonia are shown this week.

Hudson Rotary Club presents Devyani Gursahaney, Educational Consultant ,“Mental Health Issues in Our Schools - - COVID isn’t Helping.”

Forum 360 visits with teacher, writer, activist, Joy Marsella, about her book, "Creating a New Civility."

The 2021 Christian Unity Prayer Service, has the theme, "Abide in my love and you shall bear much fruit” (John 15: 5-9). The Rev. Doug Fidler, Rejoice Lutheran Church, Hudson, presented the sermon.

City Club of Cleveland presents the work of the Citizens' Advisory Council on Equity and a second program Transition in a Time of Insurrection discussed by Lisa Brown of Georgetown University and Chris Lu of University of Virginia.

The Community of Saint John continues to celebrate the season of Epiphany and the gift of being in community. Pastor Brian Suntken reflects on current events to glean from the Scriptures a way forward.

HCTV Archives: HHHA presents 139 Hudson Street & the David Hudson House with Nancy Waite and Chris Burner 2006; HS Football 2020 vs Wadsworth; The Four Lads 2006 performance on the bandstand; Judge Stormer talks about Probate 2019; Inn Chat with Joan Van Osdol.

To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, February 1

9 a.m. Roundtable: Giffels

10 am. CC: Insurrection

11 a.m. Stormer: Probate

Noon Rotary: Gursahaney

1 p.m. HHA: Hudson House

2:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

3 p.m. Hudson Job Search

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Gursahaney

7 p.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Hockey vs Benedictine

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. CC: Public Health

Tuesday, February 2

7 a.m. Summit MetroParks

8 a.m. Christian Unity

9 a.m. Hockey vs Benedictine

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Public Health

Noon. Hudson Job Search

1 p.m. The Four Lads 2006

2:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

3 p.m. HHA: Hudson House

4:30 p.m. Forum 360

5 p.m. North of 60: McKinley

5:30 p.m. Scenes & Things

6 p.m. Stormer: Probate

7 p.m. Girls JV Bball vs Nordonia

8 p.m. Roundtable: Giffels

9 p.m. Boys Bball vs Stow

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Wednesday, February 3

7 a.m. Hudson Job Search

8 a.m. CC: Public Health

9 a.m. Summit MetroParks

10 a.m. The Four Lads 2006

11:30 a.m. Forum 360

Noon. HHA: David Hudson House

1:30 p.m. North of 60: McKinley

2 p.m. Football vs Wadsworth

5 p.m. Hockey vs Benedictine

6:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

7 p.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. CC: Insurrection

10 p.m. Rotary: Gursahaney

11 p.m. North of 60: McKinley

11:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

Thursday, February 4

7 a.m. CC: Public Health

8 a.m. Stormer: Probate

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Roundtable: Giffels

11 a.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

11:30 a.m. Scenes & Things

Noon. The Four Lads 2006

1:30 p.m. Forum 360

2 p.m. Hockey vs Benedictine

3:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

4 p.m. Pete Beatty Cuyahoga

5 p.m. North of 60: McKinley

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

7 p.m. HHA: Hudson House

8:30 p.m. Boys Bball vs Stow

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Friday, February 5

7 a.m. Stormer: Probate

8 a.m. Christian Unity

9 a.m. Football vs Wadsworth

Noon. Rotary: Gursahaney

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. North of 60

2 p.m. HHA: Hudson House

3:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. The Four Lads 2006

7:30 p.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Roundtable: Giffels

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Hockey vs Benedictine

Saturday, February 6

7 a.m. Hudson Job Search

8 a.m. CC: Insurrection

9 a.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures

11 a.m. Stormer: Probate

Noon. HHS Football vs Wadsworth

3 p.m. Hockey vs Benedictine

4:30 p.m. Forum 360

5 p.m. HHA: Hudson House

6:30 p.m. Boys Bball vs Stow

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Girls JV Bball vs Nordonia

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, February 7

7 a.m. Summit MetroParks

8 a.m. Christian Unity

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Scenes & Things

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. HHA: Hudson House

3:30 p.m. The Four Lads 2006

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Gursahaney

7 p.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Stormer: Probate

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

11 p.m. Pete Beatty Cuyahog