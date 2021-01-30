Faith and Worship - week of Feb. 1

Kent Weeklies

THE CHURCH IN SILVER LAKE

The Church in Silver Lake will continue Virtual Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. through the website at https://m.facebook.com/TheChurchInSilverLake/.

The church's mission to "Be the Church" extends beyond its walls. The goal is to be a beacon of God's love for all of humanity and is paramount to who they are as a church. As an Open and Affirming Church of the United Church of Christ, all are welcome.

The Church in Silver Lake is located at 2951 Kent Road in Silver Lake. Contact the church by phone: 330-928-2991, or email churchinsilverlake@gmail.com or visit Facebook at The Church in Silver Lake.

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF TALLMADGE

This Sunday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m., FCC will have Inside, Parking Lot, and Online worship. Those attending inside worship must follow FCC protocol of masks, sanitizing, and social distancing. Those attending in the parking lot can tune in to FM 103.1. The service will also broadcast on Facebook Live and display the worship service on our FCC Website later in the week. All visitors and guests are welcome to attend our inside and parking lot services. A free will offering will be accepted from those who wish to give.

This Sunday will be a scripture reading from Mark 1:21-28. Pastor Dave will preach the message “Responsibility and Accountability.” Living Stones, the children’s ministry, is now meeting online only. Contact the church office for more information.

The youth groups, Catalyst and Ignite, will meet at the church this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively. Our 8th, 9th, 10th Confirmation Class will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday as well.

The church is located at 85 Heritage Drive.

TWIN FALLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Follow the church on FaceBook for live streaming the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service.

Next Messy Church is Jan. 31 with a tentative bundled up outdoor meet, and if the ground is frozen, a walk through the new trail. It will be held 4-5:30 p.m. with dinner around the fire pit. Watch for more details.

Stop by and check out the "Little Free Library." It's located at the edge of the entrance along the side of the driveway.

There are many children's books and some adult books. Take one or two and you can leave one or two if you wish but not required. No time limit on them. Storytime is always a good time. The church is happy to be contributing to the community in helping words come alive to young readers,

Live streaming of the worship service on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. is available at www.twinfallsumc.org

Twin Falls United Methodist Church , with Pastor Jim Lewis, is located at 60 N. River Road in Munroe Falls; phone is 330-688-5676; and website is www. twinfallsumc.org.

NEW LIFE CHURCH - STOW

Service times on Sunday are 9:30 and 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Prior will speak in both services. Pastor Eric has begun a new sermon series titled, “It’s Time,” from the Book of Haggai. The 11 a.m. service will include New Life Kids Ministries with Ms. Cari and her team. If you can’t get to church in person, you may join online.

Wednesday night Prayer has resumed at 7 p.m. It’s a one-hour devotion and prayer service. And, teens, you and your friends may gather in the gym at 7 p.m. for an interesting, fun time with Pastor Elizabeth Kargbo.

CDC guidelines are always observed. Masks are available if you forget yours. Seating is appropriately spaced.

You may get the most up-go-date information by visiting www.newlifechurchonline.com/​coronavirus. If you need care or prayer during this time, call 330-562-6285 (calls go immediately to a staff member) or email care@newlifechurchonline.com.

A green bin for recycled papers is located at the north edge of the parking lot just off Route 91 next to the church sign. Flattened cardboard boxes and bagged shredded papers are also welcome.

The church is located at 4415 Darrow Road in Stow. Telephone is 330-562-6285. Email office@stownewlife.com or visit http.//​www.stownewlife.com.

RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Resurrection Lutheran Church, located at 1981 Graham Road, Stow, invites the community to worship with them at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook. Search Resurrection Lutheran Stow to find them. Prayers are also posted there daily.

For more information, call 330-689-1045.

THE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF STOW

The Community Church of Stow, A United Church of Christ, is located at1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow. Contact the church at 330-688-8927, email: stowucc@yahoo.com, or online at http://www.stowcommchurch.org

Worship with Interim Pastor Larry Baldridge is being held in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Pews are marked for social distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask. No nursery care is available at this time. Services are also being live streamed on Facebook.

Adult Bible Study meets outdoors at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, currently under the direction of Karl Slonaker.

Meet with former Pastor Jim Case on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. for prayer in the sanctuary, followed by fellowship and coffee. All are welcome.