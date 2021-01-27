Test your knowledge of Aurora history with this quiz

John Kudley Jr.

Special to the Aurora Advocate

In last week’s issue your knowledge of Aurora’s history was challenged. If you got all 10 questions correct you can call yourself a “Founder” of Aurora. If you got 8 or 9 correct you are a “Pioneer.” You’re a “Settler” if you got 6 or 7 correct. Scored 4 or 5 and you’re a “Newcomer.” If you got 1, 2, or 3 correct consider yourself a “Squatter.” Miss them all and you’re just a “Visitor.”

If you did not find the answer on our Facebook page, here are the answers. Sheldon’s wife’s name was Lovee. The original name of Geauga Lake was Giles Pond. The first Aurora boy killed in W.W.I was Clare Eggleston. The backhoe driver uncovered the remains of two Native Americans. The issue that caused the 1835 Bigelow Riot was the abolition slavery. The memorial in front of the Aurora Library honors the Aurora boys killed in W.W.II. The homeowners’ association formed in 1921 was the G.L.I.A. (Geauga Lake Improvement Association). Aurora became a city in March, 1971. The failure of the Smythe “Commuter Village” was the Stock Market Crash. The original name of the Geauga Lake Amusement Park rollercoaster was the Sky Rocket.

This week’s quiz will once again test your knowledge of Aurora’s history. This time you will have to identify historic structures. There are five photos in which the buildings no longer exist. Only one is still the location of an operating business. Once again you can visit our Facebook page to grade your quiz, giving yourself 2 points for each correct answer. The scoring breakdown for this quiz is: 10 points, Founder; 8 points, Pioneer; 6 points, Settler, 4 points, Newcomer; 2 points Squatter; and 0 points, Visitor. Let us know on Facebook how well you scored. Answer will again be printed in the next issue of the Aurora Advocate. Good luck!

Photo 1: In the early 1920s A.B. Smythe had dreams of creating a “Commuter Village” in Aurora with the Aurora Inn and the building in his photo as major components of the development. What was this building?

Photo 2: The busy corner of Routes 82 and 43, where CVS is located, was once the home of the two businesses shown in the photo. What is the name of one of the two businesses?

Photo 3: This building played an important part in the development of Geauga Lake Amusement Park in the 1920s. What is the name of the structure?

Photo 4: Located in Bainbridge on the east side of Route 43, where Marketplace at Four Corners II is situated, was once the home to harness racing, dog racing, and car racing. What was the name of the structure?

Photo 5: C.R. Harmon & Sons store was one of Aurora’s earliest “general stores” and later to others businesses over the years? What was the name of one of the businesses that has operated in this building?

Printed with the permission of the Aurora Historical Society which retains rights to all content and photos.