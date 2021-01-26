Programs for all ages at Nordonia Hills Branch Library

Kent Weeklies

Adult Programs

Virtual Poetry Reading: Northeast Ohio Spotlight - Wednesday, Feb. 3, 6-8 pm

Join us as four published emerging Northeast Ohio poets read their work, in an interactive poetry reading. Featured poets include Noor Hindi, DT McCrea, Bronte Billings and Kevin Latimer. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2 pm "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2 pm "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion - Wednesdays, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, 6 pm

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6 pm "The Fallen" by David Baldacci

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 pm "The Searcher" by Tana French

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 pm

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. RPlease register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Children Programs

Take it Make It Snowflake - Feb. 1-28

Feb. 1-28, use your fine motor skills to make a snowflake craft. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting Feb. 1, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursdays, Feb. 11 and 18, 10:15 am

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, Feb. 11 and 18, 11:15 am

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

School Age Programs

After School Program - Wednesday, Feb. 10, 4 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school craft. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Feb. 10- Water Bottle Penguins-Use an empty water bottle to make a cute penguin with fiber-fil or cotton balls, construction paper, wiggle eyes, and glue. A craft kit will be available at Nordonia Hills Library after Feb. 1.

Messy Monday - Monday, Feb. 22, 6 pm

Join us for some virtual messy fun. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy.

Feb. 22, 6 pm- Collage Art Project – We will use with bleeding tissue paper technique on a canvas then add drawings, pom-poms, buttons, and other things you may find around where you live. A craft kit will be available to pick up at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after Feb. 8.

Facebook Is it Magic or Science?

The first Monday of the month Miss Sue will post an experiment on Nordonia Hills Branch Library Facebook page. Join us for great hands on STEAM fun.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It 3D Snowflake - Feb.1-28

Feb. 1-28, create 3D snowflakes. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting Feb. 1, while supplies last.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft or a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. . Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

Feb. 9, 6:30 pm. We’re making an Emoji gift bag to put a little Valentine treat in for your sweetie.

- Submitted by the staff of the Nordonia Hill Branch of Akron-Summit County Public Library