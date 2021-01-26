Library offering musical programs

Kent Weeklies

An Afternoon with Matthew Ball: The Boogie Woogie Kid

The Hudson Library & Historical Society’s 2021 Virtual Music Series continues with a rollicking afternoon concert featuring pianist and singer Matthew Ball, also known as The Boogie Woogie Kid, on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m.

This family-friendly program of toe-tapping New Orleans songs, Boogie-Woogie, and Swing Dance Era tunes is sure to please. Enjoy such favorites as “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “In the Mood,” “It Had to Be You,” “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In,” “Basin Street Blues,” “Careless Love” and more. This concert will premiere on the library’s Facebook page on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and will be available for streaming on the library's YouTube page anytime thereafter. Access the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HudsonLibrary.HistoricalSociety.

Awestruck by the performances he saw while attending a Motor City Boogie-Woogie Festival in 2001, Ball, a classically trained pianist, left his career as an attorney to become a blues and boogie-woogie performing artist. By 2005 he was headlining with some of the same performers he had first seen in 2001. Since then, Ball has maintained an active performing career as The Boogie Woogie Kid with a performance history that spans 12 states, Canada and Germany, and includes everything from symphony and chamber appearances to jazz and blues festivals. With over 4.5 million YouTube views of past performance footage, Ball has distinguished himself as an internationally recognized practitioner and authority on these treasured American art forms.

This concert is sponsored by The Friends of the Hudson Library. For more information, email AskUs@hudson.lib.oh.us or visit hudsonlibrary.org.

Music & Relaxation Classes at the Hudson Library

Learn to manage stress and anxiety using music as a therapeutic tool during the Hudson Library & Historical Society's four-session Music & Relaxation series on Wednesdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at 7 p.m. Patty Console, board certified music therapist from The Music Settlement in Cleveland will lead these sessions.

Music interventions are powerful tools for self-care. They can enhance emotions, calm troubled minds, relax tense bodies and unite people in a common experience. Group music sessions allow participants to share experiences, empathize, and encourage one another. In these sessions, music therapists use the nature of music to tailor experiences to address the unique challenges and needs of the individuals in the group. Music therapy experiences may include music assisted relaxation, song writing, music listening and discussion, creating a relaxation playlist and interactive singing. These experiences are creative, engaging, and teach practical applications for use throughout the day.

Console is a board-certified music therapist. She graduated from Western Michigan University in 1980 and has been a practicing music therapist for 40 years. At The Music Settlement she serves clients with diagnosis such as autism, mood disorders, mental retardation and developmental disabilities. She is also contracted by the Salvation Army to serve several populations such as women and men living in sheltered or transitional housing and individuals reintegrating to the community from forensic or drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

Registration is required for the session. To register, visit hudsonlibrary.org. Participants will receive a confirmation email after registration that will include an invitation to join the classes, hosted on Zoom. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or leave a message at 330.653.6658 x1010.

St. Valentine’s Day Concert with Mary Beth Ions

The Hudson Library & Historical Society welcomes back violinist Mary Beth Ions to the virtual stage for a musical St. Valentine’s Day celebration. Enjoy romantic favorites such as “My Funny Valentine,” “As Time Goes By” and “Isn’t It Romantic,” several Beatles favorites, and popular love songs from movies and musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Titanic, and Doctor Zhivago.

concert will premiere on the library’s Facebook page on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. and will be available for streaming on the library's YouTube page anytime thereafter. Access the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HudsonLibrary.HistoricalSociety. This concert is sponsored by The Friends of the Hudson Library.

Ions is a well-known figure on the Cleveland music scene. A member of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, Playhouse Square Orchestra, Trinity Cathedral Chamber Orchestra, and others. She has provided back-up music for a wide variety of performers including Andrea Bocelli, Rod Stewart, Josh Groban, Barry Manilow, Smokey Robinson, The Who and Mannheim Steamroller. She is equally at ease playing country fiddle, Classical concertos, Gershwin, Beatles, Sinatra, Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Adele. A great believer in the power of music to heal and inspire, Ions is dedicated to the mission of bringing live music up close and personal to those who might not otherwise experience it. She performs her one-woman concerts at dozens of retirement communities and nursing home and is a member of MetroHealth's Arts in Medicine Department devoted to enhancing patient experience with all genres of music.

For more information, email AskUs@ Hudson.lib.oh.us or visit hudsonlibrary.org.