Tips on interviewing virtually topic for Job Search meeting

Looking for a new job and dreading the interview process?

Now you hear you have to do a virtual interview?

Unsure how to handle a virtual interview?

With the pandemic, one of the biggest changes job seekers face is that interviews are primarily virtual. And for those seeking employment, virtual interviews create a new set of challenges, as if a normal interview isn’t challenging enough.

If you want to learn how to be a successful virtual interviewer, attend this presentation on Monday, Feb. 1.

Attendees will learn the 10 most common interview “blunders” candidates make in both live and virtual interviews. More importantly they will learn how to avoid them.

The program will offer practical advice on how to be successful in this most critical phase of the job search process…the virtual interview. Attendees will also learn about new technology being used in the virtual interview process.

Everyone from first time job seekers to those who haven’t interviewed in a number of years and everyone in between should benefit by attending. The material is relevant to any type of job search… from clerical to managerial.

By using the information provided, job seekers will be better prepared and more confident. You won’t want to miss this opportunity make your next virtual interview FEARLESS!

Michael Polovick, retired vice president of human resources for The Smithers Group, a multinational scientific testing and consulting organization, will conduct the program. Polovick has more than 30 years of HR leadership and consulting experience with both private and publicly traded firms including Bridgestone, Pirelli, and Continental Tire. He draws from his many years of hiring experience to share his insights on how to succeed during the interview process.

Currently, Polovick serves as vice president of Hudson Job Search, a board member of the University of Akron Human Resources Advisory Committee, and facilitator of the

Department of Job and Family Services, Summit County Ohio Means Jobs Executive Networking Group.

Since retiring he has focused much of his time on paying forward, especially to jobseekers looking to enhance their employment prospects.

Hudson Job Search meetings are currently conducted on Zoom. You must register by going to the website at www.hudsonjobsearch.org and completing the Contact Form. Register no later than 3 p.m. the day of the meeting to ensure your attendance. The Zoom meeting room opens at 7 p.m. with an opportunity to network and the speaker presentation is from 7:30 – 9 p.m. For more information on HJS go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org.