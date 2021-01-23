Ebooks, digital audiobooks available from Cuyahoga Falls Library

Kent Weeklies

As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library. Cuyahoga Falls residents can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks free from Cuyahoga Falls Library. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, or visiting https://ohdbks.overdrive.com/.

“Online access to the library and our collection has never been more important,” said Jennifer Reynard, adult services manager at Cuyahoga Falls Library. “From listening to audiobooks in the car or checking out a book without leaving home, we know how valuable Libby is to our patrons. We are excited to offer this OverDrive training to engage both new and experienced digital library users.”

Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with Cuyahoga Falls Library’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.

Readers may browse Cuyahoga Falls Library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, download Libby or visit https://ohdbks.overdrive.com/.