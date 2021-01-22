Penguin story time offered by library

Submitted content

The Aurora Memorial Library is featuring a virtual Penguin-themed story time on the Portage County District Library’s Facebook page through Feb. 5. Families can access the program via a link from the library’s website, or by visiting https//facebook.com/portagecountydistrictlibrary.

Penguin craft materials are available, and can be picked up in the library lobby, 115 E. Pioneer Trail, when picking up books and other requested materials. The craft instructions and penguin template can alternatively be accessed on the library’s website, under the “All-Day Programs” tab.

All PCDL libraries are currently closed to the public, but patrons can place holds on books and audio-visual items. Once notified that their materials are available, Aurora patrons are asked to call the library at 330-562-6502 to schedule a time to pick up the materials in the front lobby of the library.

The Aurora Memorial Library staff can be reached at 330-562-6502 for reference questions and hold requests during this temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.