Presidents, democracy topics of Hudson Library's virtual programs

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Presidential Historian Harold Holzer, Author of "The Presidents vs. the Press: The Endless Battle between the White House and the Media--From the Founding Fathers to Fake News "

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with award-winning presidential historian Harold Holzer, author of "The Presidents vs. the Press: The Endless Battle between the White House and the Media--From the Founding Fathers to Fake News."

In this remarkable new history, Holzer examines the dual rise of the American presidency and the media that shaped it. From Washington to Trump, he chronicles the disputes and distrust between these core institutions that define the United States of America, revealing that the essence of their confrontation is built into the fabric of the nation.

Holzer is one of the country’s leading authorities on Abraham Lincoln and the political culture of the Civil War era. He won the 2015 Gilder-Lehrman Lincoln Prize for his book "Lincoln and the Power of the Press." He was appointed chairman of the US Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission by President Bill Clinton and awarded the National Humanities Medal by President George W. Bush. He currently serves as the director of the Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College, City University of New York.

Copies of "The Presidents vs. the Press" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

This event is sponsored by The Paul and Molly Bodden Memorial Fund. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Bob Garfield, Author of "American Manifesto: Saving Our Democracy from Villains, Vandals and Ourselves"

On Monday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with media critic and journalist Bob Garfield, author of "American Manifesto: Saving Our Democracy from Villains, Vandals and Ourselves." In his book, Garfield examines the tragic confluence of the American preoccupation with social and political identity and the catastrophic disintegration of the mass media, and presents a guidebook for reassembling our hyperpolarized American society. The Atlantic calls this book “short, specific, and droll . . . very much worth reading.”

Garfield is the cohost of public radio's weekly Peabody Award-winning On the Media and has been a globally prominent media and advertising critic for three decades. He is also the founding cohost of Slate's podcast on language, Lexicon Valley. Garfield has been a columnist or contributing editor for The Washington Post Magazine, The Guardian, and the op-ed page of USA Today. He has also written for The New York Times, Playboy, The Atlantic, Sports Illustrated, and Wired.

Copies of "American Manifesto" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.