Preschool News

Stow United Methodist Church Preschool

On Feb. 1, public registration will begin for the 2021-22 school year for the Stow United Methodist Church Preschool, 4880 Fishcreek Road in Stow.

The school year will begin in September. All registrations will be taken via email/mail: stowumcpreschool@outlook.com

For class information and a virtual tour, visit the website at https://umcstow.org/umc-stow-pre-k/.

Treehouse Preschool Open House

Treehouse Preschool is a Tallmadge preschool that was founded in 1974. It has 3 preschool classes, one for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Also offered is a Me and My parent program for 2 ½-year-olds that will have a parent or grandparent participate in class with the toddler. The play-based program focuses social- emotional, fine motor, large motor and cognitive learning.

Traditionally, an open house for the next school year is held the first week of February with registration available as well. They are unable to offer the traditional open house this year. To show you the school, you are invited to go to the website, www.treehousepreschool.com and check out the information about the classrooms and school. Videos are available so you can see classrooms and teachers as well.

Also offered will be Zoom Open House on Monday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. For a link to the open house meeting, contact Wendy Brown, wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net. Parents and teachers will be available for questions and share more about the program. Registration on thewebsite, www.treehousepreschool.com will be available on the following schedule. Make sure you do not submit your form until your designated time. All forms are time stamped as they are submitted and will be placed into a class on a first come first served basis; if submit the form before your designated time, your registration will be removed. You can register any time after your designated time.

Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. Open registration for current in-class and virtual students only

Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. Open registration for church members, siblings of Treehouse graduates and those who registered for 2020-21 school year but did not attend due to COVID.

Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. Open registration for new families to Treehouse Preschool

If you have questions, contact Wendy Brown, the administrator at wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net or call the office, 330-630-0704.