HCTV Program Schedule: Jan. 25 - 31

Yeji Around Town features the Hudson Visitor Center and Gift Shop with Liz Murphy, the Executive Director of Destination Hudson. Host/producer Yeji Kim and Liz discuss upcoming events in Hudson, such as the blanket brigade and Valentine's fairy doors, as well as what the visitor center/gift shop has to offer.

North of 60 introduces Hudson Community Resource Coordinator Jennifer McKinley.

HHS Explorer Boys Basketball vs Stow will be live on HCTV Tuesday night at 7 pm.

The January edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Hudson City Manager Jane Howington to discuss new programs that came from the 2020 pandemic, new economic development in Hudson, and more. Also, guest Deb Hoover, president of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation, shares achievements of 2020 and the story of Burt Morgan and the 1937 aquaplane.

Hudson Library & Historical Society virtually presents author Pete Beatty talking about his inventive debut novel "Cuyahoga" with moderator/author Eric Nussbaum.

The 2021 Christian Unity Prayer Service will be presented this week.

Scenes & Things goes for a winter hike at Munroe Falls Metro Park, around the Tallmadge Meadow Loop.

Hudson High School Drama Club proudly presents their virtual production, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," an original adaptation of Carroll's stories. With eye-catching costumes, incredible animations, and a little magic, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" is fun for viewers of all ages.

Hudson DEI Taskforce book read #3 on "White Fragility" is featured this week on HCTV: “Conclusion”, Chapters 8-11. The panel discussions are also viewable at www.hudsondeialliance.org.

Hudson Rotary Club: Meaghan Russell, PhD “Genomics-Somatic Development in Fight Against Cancer.”

Forum 360 shows stained glass artistry with Jim Ascherl, a 3rd generation craftsman and proprietor of the oldest stain glass studio in northern Ohio.

KBtime talks with Jay Boland about "Live at the Agora: The Story of a Rock’n’Roll Cathedral" documentary.

HCTV Archives: Western Reserve Big Band 2017 performance on the bandstand; Life of Lincoln Ellsworth by Thomas L. Vince; Anderson Roe Piano Duo; Hudson Genealogy: Tracking Down Your Ancestors in the Old Country; Dr. Esselstyn of The Cleveland Clinic: Heart Health.

To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, January 25

9 a.m. Christian Unity

10 a.m. CC: Zenty UH

11 a.m. Forum 360

11:30 a.m. Wood Windows

Noon Rotary: Russell

1 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

2 p.m. Frosh Bball vs Brecksville

3 p.m. White Fragility #3

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Russell

7 p.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. Good Day Hudson

9 p.m. WR Big Band 2017

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

11 p.m. CC: Zenty UH

Tuesday, January 26

7 a.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

8 a.m. Wood Windows

8:30 a.m. Career Panel

9 a.m. Christian Unity

10 a.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Zenty UH

Noon. Good Day in Hudson

1 p.m. HLHS: Pete Beatty

2 p.m. Hudson Job Search

3 p.m. Anderson Roe, piano

4 p.m. Girls JV Bball vs Nordonia

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Girls Bball vs Chardon

7 p.m. BOYS BASKETBALL VS STOW: LIVE

8:20 p.m. White Fragility #3

9 p.m. Hudson Job Search

10 p.m. Dr. Esselstyn

11:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

Wednesday, January 27

7 a.m. Anderson Roe, piano

8 a.m. White Fragility #3

9 a.m. HLHS: Pete Beatty

10 a.m. Glenwood Cemetery

11 a.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

Noon. Hudson Job Search

1 p.m. Christian Unity

2 p.m. Dr. Esselstyn

3:30 p.m. North of 60

4 p.m. WR Big Band 2017

5:30 p.m. Wood Windows

6 p.m. White Fragility #3

7 p.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Good Day Hudson

9 p.m. HLHS: Pete Beatty

10 p.m. Rotary: Russell

11 p.m. Scenes & Things

11:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

Thursday, January 28

7 a.m. Christian Unity

8 a.m. Hudson Genealogy

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. CC: Zenty UH

11 a.m. Anderson Roe, piano

Noon. Good Day in Hudson

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

2 p.m. WR Big Band 2017

3:30 p.m. Scenes & Things

4 p.m. White Fragility #3

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Girls Bball vs Chardon

8 p.m. Hudson Job Search

9 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HLHS: Pete Beatty

Friday, January 29

7 a.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

7:30 a.m. Dr. Esselstyn

9 a.m. Christian Unity

10 a.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures

Noon. Rotary: Russell

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. North of 60

2 p.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

3 p.m. Hudson Genealogy

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Scenes & Things

6:30 p.m. WR Big Band

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Boys Basketball vs Stow

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Agora

11 p.m. Boys JV Bball vs Brecksville

Saturday, January 30

7 a.m. CC: Zenty UH

8 a.m. White Fragility #3

9 a.m. Lincoln Ellsworth

10 a.m. Hudson Job Search

11 a.m. HLHS: Pete Beatty

Noon. Good Day in Hudson

1 p.m. WR Big Band 2017

2:30 p.m. Scenes & Things

3 p.m. Boys Basketball vs Stow

4:30 p.m. Girls JV Bball vs Nordonia

5:30 p.m. Boys JV Bball vs Brecksville

6:30 p.m. Forum 360: Stained Glass

7 p.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures

9 p.m. Boys Freshman Bball vs Brecksville

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, January 31

7 a.m. Anderson Roe, piano

8 a.m. Christian Unity

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Scenes & Things

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. HHA: Glendale Cemetery

3 p.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Russell

7 p.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. HLHS: Pete Beatty

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. WR Big Band 2017