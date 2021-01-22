Cuyahoga Falls Library offering virtual program for all ages

Kent Weeklies

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The library is providing drive-thru & contact-free services until further notice. In-person browsing and computer use are currently unavailable.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Cozy Up with CFL

Stop by the library to pick-up your bingo card, check the library’s Facebook page, and be sure to subscribe to our email newsletter so you can see all the ways our collection and take-home kits can bring you comfort this winter! www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/cozy-up-with-cfl

Eating Smart, Being Active - 1/25/2021 1 - 2 p.m.

At this 9 program series learn how to make tasty, healthy meals and snacks. Discover how to stretch your food budget. Be inspired to move more. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Lynette Brown, The Ohio State University Extension of Summit County. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime - 1/26/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. Registration required.

Cricut Script Vinyl Lettering with Google Fonts - 1/26/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

Do you have a word or phrase you always wanted to stick on your car or mirror? Are you tired of fighting with Cricut Design Space when linking letters? Then this class is for you! We will show you how to use Google Fonts to create easy linked letters to use with our Cricut machine. As a part of this class you will be able to pick up your word or short phrase cut out of vinyl after they have been completed. Join us live on Zoom to walk you through this process. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio. Registration required.

Leveraging Company Intellectual Property - 2/3/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.,

This program will inform business owners and leaders of two forms of intellectual property, copyrights and trademark. Participants will learn of the importance IP protections, registration processes, and using IP as an asset. Part of the Business & Career Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Stefan T. E. Thomas, Attorney, Thomas Ingram Law Group. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program

Medicare 101 - 2/4/2021 1 - 2 p.m.

Learn about Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans, and Medicare supplement insurance. This event, presented by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), is a service of the Ohio Department of Insurance. OSHIIP staff are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.

- Submitted by staff of Cuyahoga Falls Library