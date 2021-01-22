Bricks available for Angel of Hope Children's Memorial

Kent Weeklies

Helping bereaved parents and families since 2001, the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial in Stow Silver Springs Cemetery was created to help those who suffer the death of a child. This memorial is a peaceful place for grieving parents whose children have died, before or after birth, to mourn, heal, and remember their beloved children.

Over 700 bricks, all in memory of children, have been placed at the Angel of Hope Memorial. Bricks will continue to be sold throughout the year at a cost of $100, with placement in the spring and fall. These special bricks may be purchased in memory of any child, regardless of age, how long it’s been or where the child was born or lived. They did not have to be Stow residents.

Bricks may also be purchased as gifts in memory of a child or children. Following placement of the bricks, an inspirational ceremony will be held for the families and friends to honor their children who have become a part of the memorial.

Brick order forms are available at the memorial in Silver Springs Cemetery at 5080 Stow Road, at the website www.stowangelofhope.com or by calling Christine Moncheck at 330-285-0989.

The Brick order deadline is Monday, Feb. 15 for spring placement. The brick ceremony will be held in May.