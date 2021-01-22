Another 1,000 book milestone met at library

Submitted content

Ryder Spry recently reached the 1,000-book milestone in the Aurora Memorial Library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. He followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Greyson, who reached the goal last year. Ryder’s mom, Harmony Spry, reports that he was so excited to receive his T-shirt that he refused to take it off, even when he took a nap.

For more information on the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, which provides reward stickers and prizes for children as they reach 100-book milestones, contact the Aurora Memorial Library at 330-562-6502.

Hours of service are Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.