Test your knowledge of Aurora’s history. Are You a Founder, Settler, Pioneer, or Squatter?

How much do you know about Aurora’s history? Do you think you know a lot? Have you been reading the articles in the Advocate that have been published sharing with you our city’s prominent place in the history of the Western Reserve?

Beginning with the April 8, 2020, issue of the Aurora Advocate, the Aurora Historical Society started publishing articles about Aurora’s history. Since the museum was closed and remains closed due to COVID-19, the society has sought to continue its mission “to enhance and maintain the community of Aurora, Ohio by preserving and communicating its rich history.”

The Advocate has been one avenue that has been used to fulfill our mission. Thirty-five articles have been written containing a wealth of information and photos covering Aurora’s history. Over the next several issues of the Advocate your knowledge of Aurora’s history will be tested. Today’s issue has 10 questions. In future articles you will be called upon to identify photos and historical artifacts from our collection. Answers to each “quiz” will be found on the Historical Society’s Facebook page Aurora Historical Society. We would like you to post your score “rating.” If you don’t want to post your rating, please visit our page and provide feedback. Answers will also be printed in the Advocate in the following week’s edition.

The answers to each of the questions can be found in the articles that have been published thus far. Give yourself one point for each correct answer. Based on the total number of correct answers you can discover where you fall on the following scale. If you get all 10 correct you can “rate” yourself as one of the “Founders” of Aurora. Get 8 or 9 correct and call yourself a “Pioneer.” You’re a “Settler” if you get 6 or 7 correct. Score 4 or 5 and you’re a “Newcomer.” If you got 1, 2, or 3 correct consider yourself a “Squatter.” Miss them all and we know you’re just a “Visitor.”

Remember our early settlers ventured into the wilderness of northeast Ohio with the barest of essentials. They had no idea of what adventures and dangers lay ahead of them. From the moment they left the comforts of New England life they were tested on their ability to adapt to their new surroundings. However they came with a strong desire to carve for themselves a new home on the frontier. Little did they know that their efforts would be the foundation of who we are as a community. Like our early settlers are you ready to be tested?

Here are the 10 questions to this first quiz.

1) In 1799 Ebenezer Sheldon settled in Aurora starting a homestead for his family. In the spring of 1800, Ebenezer moved his wife along with their 5 children to Aurora. What was Ebenezer’s wife’s name?

2) The area around Geauga Lake was settled by Samuel McConoughy in 1806. What was the original name of the lake?

3) In 1918 Aurora boys answered the nation’s call to arms in World War I. What was the name of the first Aurora boy killed in action?

4) Aurora Shores was developed in the early 1970s. What did a backhoe operator discover while excavating around the shoreline?

5) In 1835 a mob scene broke out on the Village Green in front of the Congregational Church. What issue was the cause of the riot?

6) In 1947 a memorial rock and flag pole were dedicated on the grounds which later became the sight of the Aurora Memorial Library recognizing the sacrifice of Aurora boys who died in action. During what war were the young men killed?

7) In 1921 Aurora’s first homeowners association was established “promoting and protecting the business, educational, social, moral and civic interests and general welfare of its members. What is the name of homeowner association?

8) Established in 1799 Aurora’s first government as a Village was not formed until 1807. In what year did Aurora officially become a “city?”

9) In the early 1920s A.B. Smythe had the dream of creating Aurora’s first “Commuter Village” with both the Aurora Country Club and the Aurora Inn being its selling points. What event caused his dream to crash?

10) In June, 1925 the first test ride of Geauga Lake Amusement Park’s coaster took place. While most remember it as the “Big Dipper,” what was the coaster’s original name?

How well do you think you did? Please go to the Society’s Facebook page Aurora Historical Society to find the answers. Total your score and discover where you rate on the scale from “Founder” to “Visitor.” Post your “rating” or just leave us a note.

