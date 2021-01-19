Twinsburg Public Library reopens, offers programming

Kent Weeklies

The Twinsburg Public Library has reopened its building on a limited basis.

The library closed Dec. 11 and switched to curbside services due to elevated cases of COVID-19, as well as staff shortages related to required quarantines, according to library officials.

Those visiting the library will be limited to one hour inside the building, according to information on the library's website. All other services offered before the library closed will resume.

Building hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. Days and hours for vulnerable patrons are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Friends Shop reopened Jan. 19, and donations will be accepted again starting Jan. 21. Shop and donation schedule will be the same prior to the closing of the library. Shop hours are Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the back door of the Friends Shop, near the library’s paper recycle dumpster, Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Facial coverings must be worn in the library; accommodations and options are offered for those who are unable to do so. Visit https://www.twinsburglibrary.org/covid-19-accommodations for details.

YOUTH SERVICES

Craft Your Story - Now through Friday, Feb. 26

Children from birth to grade 6 are invited to participate in our virtual Winter Reading Club. Learn more at www.twinsburglibrary.org/winter-reading-club-2021.

StoryWalk® - Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one is featured each week. Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

Kindergarten Academy - Fridays, Jan. 22 – Feb. 19, 2 – 2:30 pm

Join this educational five-week series based on the Summit Education Initiative's 16 for Success program. Each date requires a separate registration. Receive a kit with activities that focus on that week's skills, and join us each Friday for a YouTube Story Time that introduces how to use the items in each kit as well as fun stories and activities. You may pick up each kit starting the Monday before each Story Time at the Children's Desk or call ahead to have it available at the Drive-Up Window. For children planning on attending Kindergarten in the Fall.

ACT Strategy Session - Wednesday, Jan. 27, 7 – 8 pm

This online strategy session is packed with tips and tricks to help you crack the ACT. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/473242. A parent's email is required.

ACT Virtual Practice Test - Saturday, Jan. 30, 9 am – 1 pm

Try a full-length free practice test online. Afterward, you’ll receive a comprehensive score report detailing your strengths and weaknesses. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/473244. A parent's email is required.

ADULT SERVICES

Take It, Make It Adult Crafting Kits – Watercolor with Markers

Watch our video and learn how to use markers, water, a paintbrush, and paper to achieve watercolor results! Pick up a craft kit from the Library, use what you have at home, or buy your own inexpensive supplies to follow along. Kits are available at the Adult Reference Desk, Computer Lab, or the Drive-Up Window. The kits may be requested until supplies run out. First come, first served! One kit per person per craft. Requests must be made in person at the desk or Drive-Up Window.

Submitted by the staff of the Twinsburg Public Library