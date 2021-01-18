Bulldog Bags fundraiser at Beef O'Bradys

Kent Weeklies

Bulldog Bags Inc., a program that addresses food insecurity in children in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, will be the recipient of 20% of the proceeds from food sales at the dine-to-donate fundraiser at the Stow Beef O'Bradys on Friday, Jan. 29, from noon to 8 p.m.

Beef ‘O’ Bradys, located at 3732 Darrow Road in Stow, will have curbside pickup available for customers who order on-line.

A flyer, either electronically or paper, must be presented for Bulldog Bags Inc. to receive 20% of your sale. Flyer is available at www.bulldogbags.org/events. If you have questions, email bulldogbags44224@gmail.com.