Kent Weeklies

The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club is planning their 14th Annual Paw Fest fundraiser for Sunday, Sept. 19, at the city of Stow’s Bow Wow Beach Dog Park, 5027 Stow Road, Stow, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The club is accepting dog-related vendors, animal rescue groups, food vendors and sponsors. Interested individuals/groups should contact the Chairman, Marty Dennis at Duhstoy2@gmail.com.