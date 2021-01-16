Knights of Columbus collecting children's items for Embrace Clinic and Care Center

Kent Weeklies

The Knights of Columbus will be conducting a special collection from Saturday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 31 to benefit Embrace Clinic and Care Center.

Checks as well as goods and supplies are being accepted. Embrace Clinic provides a variety of free and confidential services such as: pregnancy tests, fetal ultrasounds, counseling, material support, and counseling support for men dealing with fatherhood. If they so choose, ongoing counseling after the birth of the child is also provided to both parents. For more detailed information, go to the Embrace Clinic website at embraceccc.org.

Needed items include:

Large items such as cribs, strollers, high chairs, car seats, diaper changing tables, play pens, etc.

Boys and girls: new/gently used socks, underwear, gowns, and sleepers with feet – sizes 2T-4T. Other infant and toddler clothing also accepted.

Diapers, formula, wipes, baby bottles, etc.

Monetary donations are welcome. All checks should be made out to: “Knights of Columbus” with “Embrace Clinic” in the memo line. Mail your check to: Grand Knight, Bob Eikenburg, 5144 Beckett Ridge, Stow 44224

Donations of goods can be made in the following ways: