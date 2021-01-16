HCTV programs include HHS hockey, theater production
- The January edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Hudson City Manager Jane Howington to discuss new programs that came from the 2020 pandemic, new economic development in Hudson, and more. Also, guest Deb Hoover, president of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation, shares achievements of 2020 and the story of Burt Morgan and the 1937 aquaplane.
- Hudson High School Drama Club proudly presents their first virtual production, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, an original adaptation of Carroll's stories. Act One follows the story of Alice in Wonderland and Act Two follows Through the Looking Glass. With eye-catching costumes, incredible animations, and a little magic, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is fun for viewers of all ages!
- The Hudson Explorer Hockey team played the Amherst Steele Comets January 8th.
- Hudson DEI Taskforce had a book read and three dialogues on "White Fragility". Guest panelists responded to questions from dialogue participants and reflected on the chapters during the series. Facilitators were Ms. Nyree Wilkerson of the Hudson City School District and Dr. Matt Jordan, Cuyahoga Community College. The second of the three dialogues is featured this week on HCTV: “Socialized into White Supremacy”, Chapters 3-7.
- The City Club of Cleveland presents George W. McCarthy, Ph.D., CEO, Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, and Chantel M. Rush, Managing Director, American Cities Program, Kresge Foundation, discussing opportunities for legacy cities to thrive through more inclusive economic development.
- Hudson Heritage Association presents its January program with Michele Colopy, author of “Living History, Dying Art: The History of Glendale Cemetery”, Thursday at 7:30pm.
- Hudson Rotary Club: Bill Sepe, Co-Director, TASCforce 2021 trail development and maintenance.
- Forum 360 welcomes Tiffani Sutton, her love for food science and her company, The Cutting Board Academy. Hosted by AShira Nelson.
- KBtime talks with Jason Prufer, author of Small Town, Big Music: The Outsized Influence of Kent, Ohio, on the History of Rock and Roll.
- Community of Saint John focuses on the life and ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - - does his message of justice and truth shed light on our current issues and national struggles?
- HCTV Archives: HHS Football vs Barberton 2020; David Macaulay at KSU; Hudson Montessori School presented Stanley Bernath, Holocaust survivor “My Name was 70465”; Betty Berens, Founder of the Hudson City Schools V.I.P. Program; Minnie & Rich Merino talk with Frank Youngwerth.
To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, January 18
9 a.m. White Fragility #2
10 a.m. CC: Revitalization
11 a.m. North of 60: Sleep
11:30 a.m. WRA Dance
Noon Rotary: TASCforce LLC
1 p.m. HHA: Glendale
2 p.m. WRA Dance
2:30 p.m. Hockey vs Amherst
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: TASCforce
7 p.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. CC: Revitalization
11 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
11:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
Tuesday, January 19
7 a.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures
9 a.m. Buckeye Music
10 a.m. WRA Dance
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. CC: Revitalization
Noon. Green on Green 2018
1 p.m. Betty Berens: V.I.P.
2 p.m. HHA: Glendale
3 p.m. HHP: Wood Windows
3:30 p.m. KBtime
4 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60: Sleep
5:30 p.m. The Local Girls
7 p.m. White Fragility #2
8 p.m. Stanley Bernath
9 p.m. Football vs Barberton 2020
Wednesday, January 20
7 a.m. Buckeye Music
8 a.m. Stanley Bernath
9 a.m. White Fragility #2
10 a.m. Berens: V.I.P.
11 a.m. MetroParks program
Noon. The Local Girls
1:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
2 p.m. Football vs. Barberton
5 p.m. Case Barlow Farm
5:30 p.m. Hockey vs Amherst
7 p.m. Phun Phacts Pharmacy
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. HHA: Glendale
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. Rotary: TASCforce
11 p.m. North of 60: Sleep
11:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
Thursday, January 21
7 a.m. Minnie & Rich Merino
8:30 a.m. KBtime: Prufer
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. HHA: Glendale
11 a.m. HHP: Wood Windows
11:30 a.m. Phun Phacts
Noon Bernath: Holocaust
1 p.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures
3 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
3:30 p.m. David Macaulay
4 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60: Sleep
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Clocktower Tour
7:30 p.m. HHP: Wood Windows
8 p.m. White Fragility #2
9 p.m. CC: Revitalization
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. David Macaulay
11:30 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
Friday, January 22
7 a.m. Green on Green 2018
8 a.m. Football vs. Barberton
11 a.m. North of 60: Sleep
11:30 a.m. WRA Dance
Noon. Rotary: TASCforce
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. Minnie & Rich Merino
3:10 p.m. White Fragility #2
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. HHA: Glendale
7 p.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS Hockey vs Amherst
Saturday, January 23
7 a.m. CC: Revitalization
8 a.m. HHA: Glendale
9 a.m. White Fragility #2
10 a.m. HHS Alice’s Adventures
Noon. David Macaulay @ KSU
12:40 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
1 p.m. HHS Football vs Barberton
4 p.m. Bernath: Holocaust
5 p.m. White Fragility #2
6 p.m. Betty Berens: V.I.P.
7 p.m. HHA: Glendale
8 p.m. Case Barlow Farm
8:35 p.m. Hockey vs. Amherst
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, January 24
7 a.m. HHA: Glendale
8 a.m. Bernath: Holocaust
9 a.m. Forum 360
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. North of 60: Sleep
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Betty Berens: V.I.P.
3 p.m. Minnie & Rich Merino
4:40 p.m. KBtime: Prufer
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: TASCforce
7 p.m. Clocktower Tour
8 p.m. White Fragility #2
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. The Local Girls