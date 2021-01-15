Open House, registration at Treehouse Preschool

Kent Weeklies

Treehouse Preschool is a Tallmadge preschool that was founded in 1974. Offered are three preschool classes, one for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Also offered is a Me and My parent program for 2 ½ -year-olds that will have a parent or grandparent participate in class with the toddler. The play-based program focuses social- emotional, fine motor, large motor and cognitive learning.

The preschool is unable to offer the traditional open house this year. Interested families can go to the website, www.treehousepreschool.net and check out the information about the classrooms and school. Videos are available so you can see classrooms and teachers as well.

Treehouse Preschool is also offering Zoom Open House on two different nights, Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. If you would like a link to these open house meetings, contact Wendy Brown, wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net. Parents and teachers will be available for your questions and share more about the program. Registration on the website, www.treehousepreschool.net, will be available on the following schedule:

Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. - Open registration for current in-class and virtual students only

Feb. 3 a 9 a.m. - Open registration for church members, siblings of Treehouse graduates and those who registered for 2020-21 school year but did not attend due to COVID.

Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. - Open registration for new families to Treehouse Preschool. If you have questions, contact Wendy Brown, the administrator at wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net or call the office, 330-630-0704.

Be sure you do not submit your form until your designated time. All forms are time stamped as they are submitted and will be placed into a class on a first come first served basis; if submit the form before your designated time, your registration will be removed. You can register any time after your designated time.