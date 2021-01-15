Cuyahoga Falls Library programs planned

Kent Weeklies

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The library is providing drive-thru & contact-free services until further notice. In-person browsing and computer use are currently unavailable.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Cozy Up with CFL

Stop by the library to pick-up your bingo card, check the library’s Facebook page, and be sure to subscribe to our email newsletter so you can see all the ways our collection and take-home kits can bring you comfort this winter! www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/cozy-up-with-cfl

Page Turners: Children's Virtual Book Club - 1/18/2021 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 2nd grade and up are invited to sign up for this book club! The library will provide a book for you to take home and read, as well as some book-related activities. We'll then get together on Zoom to discuss! Books will be supplied by the library. Registration is required. You must include an email address.

Take-Home Tuesday | Book Hedgehogs - 1/19/2021 9 - 9:30 a.m.

Take your love of literature one step further by upcycling old books into decor! Stop by the library to get everything you need to make an adorable hedgehog out of a discarded book. Registration is required.

Take-Home Tuesday | Succulent Book Planters - 1/19/2021 9:30 - 10 a.m.

Take your love of literature one step further by upcycling old books into decor! The library will provide everything you need to make a succulent planter out of a discarded book. Registration is required.

All-Ages Storytime - 1/19/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages.

Among Us! - 1/19/2021 6 - 7 p.m.

Are you a crew member, or will you be an imposter? Come play the game of space betrayal and teamwork. Space is limited. Must have a computer to play this game. Registration and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. (Please do not share this with others).

Minority & Women-Owned Businesses - 1/20/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Discover business opportunities and resources that are unique to minority and women-owned businesses. Part of the Business & Career Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Brian Walters, Small Business Development Center. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Riverfront Readers - 1/21/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This group meets the third Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. This month, we are reading The Alienist by Caleb Carr. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration required to receive the Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. Digital copies of the book are available at The Ohio Digital Library

Session 1 – Getting Started with Libby

1/22/2021 Three times to choose from: 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m.,10 a.m.

This virtual session will get you up to speed on everything you need to know to get started with Libby – the one tap reading app, including: Finding your library and signing in, Navigating the app, Browsing and searching for titles, Borrowing titles and placing holds, Managing holds and notifications, etc.

Session 2 – Libby Deep Dive Session - 1/22/2021 10:30 - 11 a.m.

Already familiar with Libby but still have a few questions? Want to learn what new features have been added to the app? Join the OverDrive experts for this virtual Q&A session to get even more out of our library’s digital collection.

Scrappy Winter Bookmark - 1/22/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

Using materials supplied by the library, create your own winter-themed bookmarks from scraps! We’ll include cardstock, paper, stickers and yarn for you to cook up your own homemade bookmark. One kit per person.

Eating Smart, Being Active - 1/25/2021 1 - 2 p.m.

At this 9 program series learn how to make tasty, healthy meals and snacks. Discover how to stretch your food budget. Be inspired to move more. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Lynette Brown, The Ohio State University Extension of Summit County. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Submitted by the staff of the Cuyahoga Falls Library