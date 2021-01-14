Western Reserve Academy will award $50,000 scholarship

Kent Weeklies

Western Reserve Academy (WRA) will award the Ohio Pioneer Merit Scholarship to the state’s top students applying for admission. WRA, a co-ed boarding and day school in Hudson, is Ohio’s #1 ranked high school for boarding and STEM, and ranks in the top 3 percent of private schools nationally.

The Pioneer Merit Scholarship is $50,000 for boarding applicants. WRA awards more than $8 million in scholarships and financial aid to a diverse student population of 400, which encompasses 25 states and 24 countries.

Every applicant from Ohio is eligible for the Pioneer Merit Scholarship. The winner is selected based on academic performance and accomplishments, contributions to their school/clubs/communities, strong character and leadership skills. All Ohio students who complete their application for admission by the Boarding Student application deadline of Feb. 12 will be considered.

WRA has remained active and open during the challenging times of COVID, based on stringent safety protocols and close collaboration with state officials and health professionals. The school’s focus on joy and relevance has created an environment and curriculum unique among schools and captured in a short song starring its students. Earlier this year some of the school’s creative efforts were spotlighted on John Krasinski’s popular “Some Good News” program.

For more information on how to apply for the Pioneer Merit Scholarship, visit WRA.net. A virtual open house for new applicants, which further describes the scholarship, will be held on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., with registration also available at WRA.net.