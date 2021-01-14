Holy Family School to host Open House Jan. 31

Kent Weeklies

Holy Family School in Stow will host an Open House for families new to Holy Family School. Appointments will be necessary to attend and it will be an adult only event. The Open House will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 1 – 3 p.m. To register for the event, visit the school website at www.holyfamilyschoolstow.org and click on the Prospective Family link.

Children who will turn 3 before Sept. 30 are eligible to enroll in one of the 3-year-old Preschool Programs.Two-day program will be held on Monday and Tuesday 8:30 – 11 a.m. Three-day program will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Children who will turn 4 before Sept. 30 are eligible to enroll in the following pre-kindergarten programs:

4/5 year old Prekindergarten - four day program will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday noon to 3 p.m.

4/5 year old Prekindergarten - five day program will be held from 8:10 a.m. - 3:10 p.m. These students are eligible to enroll in and attend the Holy Family Parish-Extended Care Program (7-8:10 a.m.; 3:10-6 p.m.).

Children who will be 5 years old before Sept. 30 are eligible to enroll in the Holy Family School Full Day

Spaces in the Preschool, Prekindergarten and Kindergarten are limited and fill quickly; interested families are strongly encouraged to register at Open House.

Holy Family School is located at 3163 Kent Road in Stow. Founded in 1949, it is celebrating its 68th year of educating area students in preschool through grade 8. The school serves families with children from Stow, Munroe Falls, Cuyahoga Falls, Silver Lake, Hudson, Tallmadge, Kent and Akron.