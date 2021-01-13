Wedding - Lillian Spetrino and Nick Gasbarro

Kent Weeklies

Lillian Spetrino and Nick Gasbarro were married on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church in North Royalton.

She is the daughter of Michael and Terry Spetrino of Medina.

He is the son of Gary and Laura Gasbarro of Hudson.

The couple had a small family ceremony and cake and champagne reception following the ceremony.

Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, the bridegroom’s brother of Lutherville, Md., was best man and Dr. Rachel McCoy, the bride’s sister of Dayton was matron of honor.

The bride is a law student at George Washington University. The bridegroom is a 2011 Western Reserve Academy graduate and an MBA student at Georgetown University.

The couple met as undergrads at Kenyon College. They reside in Washington, DC.

A 2021 summer reception is planned to celebrate their marriage with family and friends.