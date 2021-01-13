Job Search topic on the age 50+ job seeker

Kent Weeklies

At the Jan. 18 Job Search meeting, Bill Homjak, will present the topic of job search for the experienced professional, those that find themselves unemployed at mid-life or later. Many attendees at Hudson Job Search report not having been in a job search for 10, 15, and 20 years — Homjak will discuss a strategy to make age irrelevant. While aimed at the older worker, the tips can help anyone at any age. You will leave the session learning how to make age an advantage in your job search.

Bill Homjak, a 20-year Hudson Job Search adviser/trainer and human resource professional with over 40 years of experience as a corporate HR executive and consultant will lead the session.

Hudson Job Search meetings are currently conducted on Zoom. You must register by going to the website at www.hudsonjobsearch.org and completing the Contact Form. Register no later than 3 p.m. the day of the meeting to ensure your attendance. The Zoom meeting room opens at 7 p.m. with an opportunity to network and the speaker presentation is from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

For more information on HJS go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org.