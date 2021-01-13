Engagement - Madison Miller & Adam Snyderman

Kent Weeklies

ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR PUBLICATION IN THE HUDSON HUB:

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Miller of Hudson announce the engagement of their daughter, Madison Miller, to Adam Snyderman, son of Melissa and Paul Snyderman, also of Hudson.

The couple met in first grade at Evamere Elementary School in Hudson.

The bride-to-be graduated from The University of Georgia and is a music therapist in Geneva.

Her fiance graduated from The University of Akron and is in landscape management.

A 2021 wedding is planned.