Rotary Club of Aurora holding Valentine's Day fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Aurora is holding a Valentine's Day 50/50 fundraiser.

Tickets are $20 each and are being sold through midnight Feb. 13. The drawing will be held on Feb. 14.

Visit the club's website to purchase tickets. Winners will be posted on the group's website and on Facebook.

With donations, the club has been able to support Camp Sunshine, Fill-A-Bag-Feed-A-Family, ReStore Habitat and Habitat For Humanity Portage County, Dial a Santa, Make A Wish Foundation, Trinity Farms, fall leaf raking and spring cleanup; Aurora and Streetsboro students of the month, and Stuff the Bus school collections.

Internationally the club also has supported the Nicaragua Shoebox Project, Christmas For Children of the Dump, Virgin Islands Hurricane Relief, El Salvador Water Project, shelter boxes for devastated disaster areas, and Eradicate Polio worldwide.

Due to the restrictions and COVID-19 concerns, the group has been unable to hold its biggest annual fundraiser, A Taste of The Western Reserve, for the second year in a row.

