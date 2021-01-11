Nordonia Hills Branch Library programs

Kent Weeklies

Adult Speaker and Demonstration Programs

Virtual Poetry Reading: Northeast Ohio Spotlight - Wednesday, Feb. 03, 6-8 pm

Join us as four published emerging Northeast Ohio poets read their work, in an interactive poetry reading. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Noor Hindi (she/her) is a Palestinian-American poet and reporter. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in POETRY, Hobart and Jubilat. Her essays have appeared or are forthcoming in American Poetry Review, Literary Hub, and Adroit Journal. Hindi is the Equity and Inclusion Reporter for The Devil Strip Magazine. Visit her website at noorhindi.com.

DT McCrea (they/she) loves the NBA and has a love hate relationship with philosophy. Her work can be found in Honey & Lime, Flypaper, mutiny!, Stone of Madness Press and others.

Bronte Billings lives in Northeast Ohio with two gluttonous black cats. She earned her MFA in poetry through the NEOMFA. Bronte is the recipient of the 2015 & 2016 Academy of American Poets Prize and the 2017 Leonard Trawick Award. Her work can be found or is forthcoming in Jenny Magazine, Bone Bouquet, Pinwheel, Anti-Heroine Chic, Breadcrumbs, Kissing Dynamite and Barnhouse.

Kevin Latimer is a poet and playwright. He is the co-editor-in-chief of BARNHOUSE, a writing collective. His poems can be found in jubilat, Poetry Northwest, Passages North, Storm Cellar, & elsewhere. His plays have been produced by convergence-continuum. He lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. "Flight of the Sparrow" by Amy Belding Brown

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. "Writers and Lovers" by Lily King

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion - Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m.

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Discussed will be "The Fallen" by David Baldacci.

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Professional Book Nerds: Books You Might Have Missed in 2020 - Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Join the Friends of the Nordonia Hills Branch Library for their annual meeting and a talk by Adam Sockel. Sockel is one half of the popular Professional Book Nerds podcast. This program will be presented on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Readers and librarians alike turn to the PBN team for weekly expert book recommendations, author interviews and all things literary. Learn more about OverDrive and books you may have missed in the last 12 months.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink three days before the program. Contact the library if you are unable to attend. A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Children Programs

Take it Make It Snowflake - Feb. 1-28

Feb. 1-28, use your fine motor skills to make a snowflake craft. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting Feb. 1, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursdays, Jan. 14, Jan. 21, 10:15 a.m.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time -Thursdays, Jan. 14, Jan. 21 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with 2-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

School Age Programs

After School Program - Wednesdays, Jan. 13, and Feb. 10.

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school craft. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Jan. 13- Plastic Spoon Snowman –Make a snowman in a clay pot with white pom-poms, Styrofoam, and a white plastic spoon. A craft kit is available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

Feb. 10- Water Bottle Penguins-Use an empty water bottle to make a cute penguin with fiber-fil or cotton balls, construction paper, wiggle eyes, and glue. A craft kit will be available at Nordonia Hills Library after Feb. 1.

STEM-Virtual Build it! - Friday, Jan. 22, 4 p.m.

Whether you build by yourself or with a family member, use your imagination to build something with blocks or Legos.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Facebook Is it Magic or Science?

The first Monday of the month Miss Sue will post an experiment on Nordonia Hills Branch Library Facebook page. Join us for great hands on STEAM fun.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It 3D Snowflake - Feb. 1-28

Feb. 1-28, create 3D snowflakes. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting Feb. 1, while supplies last.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft or a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. . Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. We’re making an Emoji gift bag to put a little Valentine treat in for your sweetie.

