Hudson Library & Historical Society programs

An Evening with Edward D. Melillo, Author of 'The Butterfly Effect: Insects and the Making of the Modern World '

On Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with historian Edward D. Melillo, author of "The Butterfly Effect: Insects and the Making of the Modern World," a beguiling appreciation of the ways in which insects have altered, and continue to shape, the very framework of our existence.

Drawing on research in laboratory science, agriculture, fashion and international cuisine, Melillo weaves a vibrant world history that illustrates the inextricable and fascinating bonds between humans and insects. Across time, man has not only coexisted with these creatures but has relied on them for, among other things, the key discoveries of modern medical science and the future of the world’s food supply. Without insects, entire sectors of global industry would grind to a halt and essential features of modern life would disappear. Publishers Weekly raved that “Melillo’s fascinating survey makes a persuasive argument that some of the world’s smallest animals are also ‘bottomless reservoirs of possibility.’ “

Melillo is professor of history and environmental studies at Amherst College. He is the author of "Strangers on Familiar Soil: Rediscovering the Chile-California Connection," which won the Western History Association's 2016 Caughey Prize for the most distinguished book on the American West. He was awarded the Mellon New Directions Fellowship in 2017. He received his PhD and his MPhil from Yale University.

Copies of "The Butterfly Effect " will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.

Virtual Gentle Yoga Flow Classes

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will offer a six-week session of virtual gentle yoga flow classes for all levels at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings Jan. 15, 22, and 29 and Feb. 5 and 12. Classes are taught by certified yoga teacher, Jodi Fill, and each lasts approximately 60 minutes. The class will also be streamed on the Hudson Library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HudsonLibrary.HistoricalSociety/.

Registration is required for each class. To register, visit hudsonlibrary.org. Participants will receive a confirmation email after registration that will include an invitation to join the presentation, hosted on Zoom. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or leave a message at 330-653-6658 x1010.

Cleveland Museum of Art Presents 'Ancient American Art'

The library, in collaboration with the Cleveland Museum of Art’s award-winning distance learning program, will present a live, virtual presentation on Ancient American Art on Monday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Museum educators will lead a visually rich presentation that introduces the art of selected cultures in ancient Mesoamerica (today, Mexico, Guatemala, and adjacent countries). This presentation will highlight objects of ceramic, gold, and stone (including jade) shed light on religion and rulership among the Aztec, Maya, and others in the centuries before European contact.

Registration for this free program is required. Register online at hudsonlibrary.org or contact the Reference Desk at 330-653-6658 x 1010. Participants will be emailed an invitation to meet on Zoom before the program.

Risotto with Stir Studio Kitchen

On Monday, Feb.1 at 7 p.m., the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual cooking program with Charlie Denk, founder and owner of Stir Studio Kitchen. Denk will demonstrate how to make risotto, a northern Italian rice dish.

Stir Studio Kitchen hosts hands-on, instructor-led cooking classes for individuals, private groups, and corporate teams. Studios are located in Chagrin Falls and Ohio City with plans for future expansion. Charlie Denk is a Cleveland native who founded Stir at the age of 25 with the goal of building a cooking class enterprise focused solely on guest experience.

This program will be recorded and available on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Registration is required and a valid email must be provided at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to join the class using Zoom the day of the class. For more information, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.

An Evening with Jonathan Alter, author of 'His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life'

The virtual program will be Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.

Carter is the only American president who essentially lived in three centuries: his early life on the farm in the 1920s without electricity or running water might as well have been in the nineteenth; his presidency put him at the center of major events in the twentieth; and his efforts on conflict resolution and global health set him on the cutting edge of the challenges of the twenty-first. Drawing on fresh archival material and five years of extensive access to Carter and his entire family, Alter offers an engrossing, monumental biography that will change our understanding of perhaps the most misunderstood president in American history.

Alter is an award-winning historian, columnist and documentary filmmaker. An MSNBC political analyst and former senior editor at Newsweek, he is the author of three New York Times bestsellers: "The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies"; "The Promise: President Obama, Year One"; and "The Defining Moment: FDR's Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope."

Copies of "His Very Best "will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.