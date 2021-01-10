HCTV programs for week of Jan. 11

Kent Weeklies

Hudson DEI Taskforce offered a book read and three dialogues on the New York Times best seller "White Fragility". Guest panelists, Dr. James Greenwood, Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of Western Reserve Academy and Ms. Margaret Mitchell, president and CEO of the YWCA of Greater Cleveland, responded to questions from dialogue participants and reflected on the chapters during the series. Facilitators were Ms. Nyree Wilkerson, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Coordinator of the Hudson City School District and Dr. Matt Jordan, Dean and Chair for Humanities at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Humanities Center, Cuyahoga Community College. The first of the three dialogues is featured this week on HCTV: “The Power of Whiteness” Chapters 1 and 2.

Forum 360 guest Dr. Rachel Talton talks about how she is addressing systemic racism in the "normal practices" in our society and organizations, with host Leia’ Love

North of 60 welcomes neurologist Dr. Lawrence Saltis for Part Two of discussion about sleep and aging.

Hudson Heritage Association presents its January program with Michele Colopy, author of “Living History, Dying Art: The History of Glendale Cemetery”, Thursday at 7:30pm.

The City Club of Cleveland presents former mayor of Bogata, Columbia, Enrique Penalosa: Equity by Design: Sustainability, Mobility, and Building the Cities of the Future.

Hudson Rotary Club features interviews of Rotary members by John Adams.

In a new edition of Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy, Dr. Grider talks with NEOMED student about drug recalls and describes the coronavirus.

The January edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Hudson City Manager Jane Howington to discuss new programs that came from the 2020 pandemic, new economic development in Hudson, and more. Also, guest Deb Hoover, president of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation, shares achievements of 2020 and the story of Burt Morgan and the 1937 aquaplane.

Western Reserve Academy Dance department presents Across the Divide Act Two, a compilation of performances recorded during the autumn of 2020 at various locations on campus.

KBtime welcomes Bob Schilling, founder of Habbalava Hot Sauces, to talk about his recipe process.

Community of Saint John reflects on the importance of baptism on this Second Sunday of Epiphany.

HCTV Archives: LWV of Hudson: Gary King talks about the Climate Reality Project 2019; HHS Evening of Jazz 2020; HHS Football vs Nordonia 2020; Hudson Genealogy: WWI Records; Lucas Kadish recital; Green on the Green 2018; Tom Vince presents Presidents of Ohio: James A. Garfield; WWII Naval Veteran Captain Lew Walker; Betty Berens, Founder of the Hudson City Schools V.I.P. Program, recorded 1998.

Monday, January 11

9 a.m. White Fragility #1

10 a.m. City Club: Giffels

11 a.m. Forum 360

11:30 a.m. WRA Dance

Noon Rotary: Members

1 p.m. LWV: Climate Reality

2 p.m. Orion Weiss, piano

3 p.m. Green on the Green

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Members

7 p.m. North of 60: Sleep

7:30 p.m. WRA Dance

8 p.m. White Fragility #1

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. MetroParks program

11 p.m. City Club: Bogata

Tuesday, January 12

7 a.m. Orion Weiss, piano

8 a.m. Genealogy: WWI

9 a.m. Capt. Lew Walker

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. MetroParks program

Noon James A. Garfield

1 p.m. Green on Green 2018

2 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

3 p.m. Phun Phacts

3:30 p.m. KBtime

4 p.m. White Fragility #1

5 p.m. North of 60: Sleep

5:30 p.m. Berens: V.I.P.

6:30 p.m. HHS Football vs Nordonia

9 p.m. Evening of Jazz 2020

10:30 p.m. KBtime

11 p.m. MetroParks progra

Wednesday, January 13

7 a.m. City Club: Bogata

8 a.m. Green on Green 2018

9 a.m. MetroParks program

10 a.m. Genealogy: WWI

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon North of 60: Sleep

12:30 p.m. Capt. Lew Walker

2 p.m. Berens: VIP Program

3 p.m. KBtime

3:30 p.m. HHS Football vs Nordonia

6 p.m. North of 60

6:30 p.m. WRA Dance

7 p.m. Phun Phacts

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. White Fragility #1

9 p.m. James A. Garfield

10 p.m. Rotary: Members

11 p.m. City Club: Giffels

Thursday, January 14

7 a.m. WRA Dance

7:30 a.m. Forum 360

8 a.m. White Fragility #1

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. North of 60: Sleep

10:30 a.m. Phun Phacts

11 a.m. Hudson Genealogy

Noon MetroParks program

1 p.m. LWV: Climate Reality

2 p.m. James A. Garfield

3 p.m. Lucas Kadish recital

4 p.m. Berens: VIP program

5 p.m. North of 60: Sleep

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

7:30 p.m. HHA: Glendale Cemetery

8:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

9 p.m. LWV: Climate Reality

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Friday, January 15

7 a.m. Phun Phacts

7:30 a.m. Capt. Lew Walker

9 a.m. James A. Garfield

10 a.m. Green on Green 2018

Noon. Rotary: Members

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Football vs Nordonia

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. White Fragility #1

7 p.m. James A. Garfield

8 p.m. Captain Lew Walker

9:30 p.m. KBtime

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

11 p.m. Lucas Kadish

Saturday, January 16

7 a.m. City Club: Bogata

7:30 a.m. WRA Dance

8 a.m. Hudson Genealogy

9 a.m. City Club: Giffels

10 a.m. North of 60: Sleep

10:30 a.m. KBtime

11 a.m. Berens: VIP Program

Noon White Fragility #1

1 p.m. Orion Weiss, piano

2 p.m. Lucas Kadish recital

3 p.m. HHS Football vs Nordonia

5:30 p.m. KBtime

6 p.m. Phun Phacts

6:30 p.m. HHS Evening of Jazz

8 p.m. LWV: Climate Reality

9 p.m. Green on Green 2018

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, January 17

7 a.m. Orion Weiss, piano

8 a.m. MetroParks program

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60: Sleep

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. WRA Dance

3 p.m. Berens: VIP Program

4 p.m. LWV: Climate Reality

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Members

7 p.m. James A. Garfield

8 p.m. White Fragility #1

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. KBtime

11 p.m. City Club: Bogata