The GriefCare Place offers support groups that give the one grieving the loss of a loved one by death the understanding of the grief process and encourages them that healing will come. All grief support groups are at no cost. Masks are required. If at any time in the future, Summit County ranks purple, the onsite group meetings will be canceled.

All groups will meet at The GriefCare Place Support Center, at 4499 Darrow Road. Call the office for further information and detailed directions 330-686-1750 or email: griefcareplace@gmail.com. Monthly meeting calendars are posted on the website, www.thegriefcareplace.org.

The GriefCare Place, serving grievers from 66 communities in Northeast Ohio, has been committed since 1997 to bring hope and healing to broken hearts caused by the death of a loved one.

Individual Counseling

Individual counseling is provided by a licensed professional grief therapist in affiliation with Fairhaven Counseling Services for a fee. Call the Fairhaven Counseling office at 330-940-2522 to schedule an appointment.

Upcoming Group Sessions and Events

Widowed Men - A support group for men who have experienced the death of their spouse. The next group meeting will be Monday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

Bereaved Parents - A support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. The next group meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Pre-register for this group by calling 330-686-1750.