Cuyahoga Falls Library - News and Programs

Kent Weeklies

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 – 5 p.m.

The library is providing drive-thru & contact-free services until further notice. In-person browsing and computer use are currently unavailable.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Cozy Up with CFL

Stop by the library to pick-up your bingo card, check the library’s Facebook page, and be sure to subscribe to our email newsletter so you can see all the ways our collection and take-home kits can bring you comfort this winter! www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/cozy-up-with-cfl

Meditative Crafting: Doodling - 1/11 6 - 7 p.m.

Make meditative sketches with us during our live, virtual class. The library will supply the pen and paper. Please be sure to include your email when registering so we can send you a link to the tutorial and let you know when the kits of materials are ready for pickup. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.

Take-Home Tuesday | Creative Canvases - 1/12

For this week's Take-Home Tuesday, you can register for a painting kit! You'll receive a 5x7 canvas, two paintbrushes, and all the paint you'll need to complete a masterpiece. We'll also be sending a video tutorial in case you'd like to have someone walk you through a project from start to finish. If you'd rather embrace your creative side and design your own painting, we'd love to see your finished product! Registration is required. Take-Home kits fill up fast! To secure a spot, be sure to check our online calendar or call to register.

All-Ages Storytime - 1/12 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required. We'll be happy to walk you through it!

Between the Ages Book Club - 1/12 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Encourage your teens to enjoy Young Adult (YA) literature by attending this parent/teen book club. Any adult interested in YA literature is welcome. This month we are reading I’ll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book.

Employment Resources for Businesses - 1/13 9 - 10 a.m.

OhioMeansJobs|Summit County offers many services for local employers to help expand their talent pool and all at no cost. Join us for this presentation to learn more about the On-the-Job Training Grant program for training eligible new-hires. Discover how you can find new employees through OMJSC’s job posting and candidate screening assistance. This session is offered as part of the Business & Career Success at Your Library series, presented by OhioMeansJobs|Summit County. Registration required to receive the Zoom meeting link which will be emailed the day before the program.