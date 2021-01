Kent Weeklies

John and Jan Kozlosky of Sagamore Hills are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 17, 1955, at Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette Pa.

They are the parents of Renie and Bob Bartos and Mark Kozlosky.

They are the grandparents of Kristine and John Sokolowski and Brina and Matt Chuppa. They also have seven great-grandchildren.

They are involved members of St. Barnabas Church in Northfield.