HCTV Program Schedule - week of Jan. 4
- The January edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Hudson City Manager Jane Howington to discuss new programs that came from the 2020 pandemic, new economic development in Hudson, and more. Also, guest Deb Hoover, president of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation, shares achievements of 2020 and the story of Burt Morgan’s first invention, an aqua plane. Liz Murphy shares what’s happening in Hudson, and Frank salutes Burt Morgan in a 2003 concert by the Earlville Jazz Band.
- North of 60 welcomes attorney Deb Caldwell, Healthcare Risk Manager at Western Reserve Hospital, to talk about Advanced Directives: Living Will and Healthcare Power of Attorney.
- Western Reserve Academy Dance department presents Across the Divide Act Two, a compilation of performances recorded during the autumn of 2020 at various locations on campus.
- The final edition of Retirepreneur features host Donna Kastner’s pandemic pivot, and she welcomes guest Tammy Bennett from Springwood Luxury Adult Living to tell about the power of community.
- The City Club of Cleveland presents Blueprint for Democracy: Transparency and Accountability in the Ohio Statehouse panel discussion moderated by Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, with Ned Hill, OSU John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Kedric Payne, Campaign Legal Center, and Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio; also, Technology, Kids, and the Rise of Stealth Parenting with authors Jim Steyer and Julie Lythcott-Haims about technology’s impact on modern parenting to raise independent and resilient adults.
- KBtime marks the 70th birthday of WKSU radio by featuring Jeff Wootton, one of the hosts of the progressive music show "Fresh Air," produced by Kent State students 1970 - 1981.
- Akron Roundtable presents a discussion about mental health in these times with Dr. Elizabeth Menefee, Child Guidance & Family Solutions and Dr. Jeffrey Moore, Portage Path Behavioral Health.
- Summit MetroParks provides an hour that presents peaceful scenes from Munroe Falls MetroPark, a walkaround of winter tree identification, and mindfulness with One Tree Love.
- Forum 360 guest Rachel DeGolia, Executive Director of Universal Health Care Action Network, talks about the organization’s fight for Healthcare for All, with host Ardith Keck.
- Leadership Hudson’s State of Mind series Increasing Developmental Assets in Children is presented by Melissa McCain, Community Education Program, Akron Children’s Hospital.
- HCTV Archives: Hudson Garden Club welcomed Shawn Klun, Birds in the Garden: Plantings and Features to Attract Them; also, Steve Love, author of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens; U.S. Army Air Corps WWII Veteran Bomber Pilot Joe Meagher tells his war memories to Frank Youngwerth; Katie Hoy gives a tour of the Hudson Clocktower and presents its restoration to Hudson Heritage Association; Dr. Michael Roizen of the Cleveland Clinic spoke about his book What to Eat When, at the Hudson Library.
To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, January 4
8 a.m. Hudson Clocktower
9 a.m. CC: Stealth Parenting
10 a.m. HGC: Stan Hywet
10:50 a.m. State of Mind: Assets
Noon Rotary: Ostrowski
1 p.m. CC: Ohio Statehouse
2 p.m. Veteran Joe Meagher
3:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
7 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell
7:30 p.m. WRA Dance
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. MetroParks program
10 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
11 p.m. CC: Travel
Tuesday, January 5
7 a.m. HGC: Seed Saving
8 a.m. CC: Ohio Statehouse
9 a.m. MetroParks program
10 a.m. Hudson Job Search
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. Akron Roundtable
Noon. HGC: Heritage Garden
1 p.m. Summit: Great War
2 p.m. Parade of Bands
3 p.m. HLHS: Bilott
4 p.m. HGC: Stan Hywet
5 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell
5:30 p.m. HGC: Birds
7 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
8 p.m. Akron Roundtable
9 p.m. Veteran Joe Meagher
10:30 p.m. KBtime
11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
Wednesday, January 6
7 a.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott
8 a.m. HGC: Birds
9 a.m. HGC: Stan Hywet
9:50 a.m. State of Mind: Assets
11 a.m. CC: Stealth Parenting
Noon. North of 60: Caldwell
12:30 p.m. WRA Dance
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. HHA: Railroads
2 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
3 p.m. Akron Roundtable
4 p.m. MetroParks program
5 p.m. CC: Tourism
6 p.m. Veteran Joe Meagher
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. WRA Dance
9:30 p.m. HGC: Stan Hywet
10 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
11 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell
11:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
Thursday, January 7
7 a.m. Akron Roundtable
8 a.m. WRA Dance
8:20 a.m. HGC: Stan Hywet
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Forum 360
10:30 a.m. Veteran Meagher
Noon. CC: Ohio Statehouse
1 p.m. HGC: Heritage Garden
2 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott
3 p.m. HGC: Birds
4:10 p.m. HGC: Stan Hywet
5 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. MetroParks program
7:30 p.m. WRA Dance
8 p.m. HLHS: What to Eat When
9:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
Friday, January 8
7 a.m. State of Mind: Assets
8:10 a.m. HGC: Stan Hywet
9 a.m. MetroParks program
10 a.m. Hudson Clocktower
11 a.m. CC: Tourism
Noon. Rotary: Ostrowski
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. North of 60
2 p.m. HLHS: What to Eat When
3:30 p.m. WRA Dance
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. CC: Tourism
7 p.m. Summit: Great War
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
11 p.m. Parade of Bands
Saturday, January 9
7 a.m. CC: Tourism
8 a.m. Veteran Joe Meagher
9:30 a.m. HHA: Railroads
10 a.m. What to Eat When
11:30 a.m. Retirepreneur
Noon. Hudson Clocktower
1 p.m. WRA Dance
1:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search
2 p.m. Parade of Bands
3 p.m. Summit: Great War
4 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell
4:30 p.m. HGC: Birds
6 p.m. HGC: Stan Hywet
6:30 p.m. What to Eat When
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. WRA Dance
9:30 p.m. KBtime
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, January 10
7 a.m. CC: Ohio Statehouse
8 a.m. Good Day Hudson
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. North of 60
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2:30 p.m. What to Eat When
4 p.m. MetroParks program
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
7 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
9 p.m. WRA Dance
9:30 p.m. North of 60
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. What to Eat When