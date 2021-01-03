HCTV Program Schedule - week of Jan. 4

Kent Weeklies

The January edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Hudson City Manager Jane Howington to discuss new programs that came from the 2020 pandemic, new economic development in Hudson, and more. Also, guest Deb Hoover, president of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation, shares achievements of 2020 and the story of Burt Morgan’s first invention, an aqua plane. Liz Murphy shares what’s happening in Hudson, and Frank salutes Burt Morgan in a 2003 concert by the Earlville Jazz Band.

North of 60 welcomes attorney Deb Caldwell, Healthcare Risk Manager at Western Reserve Hospital, to talk about Advanced Directives: Living Will and Healthcare Power of Attorney.

Western Reserve Academy Dance department presents Across the Divide Act Two, a compilation of performances recorded during the autumn of 2020 at various locations on campus.

The final edition of Retirepreneur features host Donna Kastner’s pandemic pivot, and she welcomes guest Tammy Bennett from Springwood Luxury Adult Living to tell about the power of community.

The City Club of Cleveland presents Blueprint for Democracy: Transparency and Accountability in the Ohio Statehouse panel discussion moderated by Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, with Ned Hill, OSU John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Kedric Payne, Campaign Legal Center, and Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio; also, Technology, Kids, and the Rise of Stealth Parenting with authors Jim Steyer and Julie Lythcott-Haims about technology’s impact on modern parenting to raise independent and resilient adults.

KBtime marks the 70th birthday of WKSU radio by featuring Jeff Wootton, one of the hosts of the progressive music show "Fresh Air," produced by Kent State students 1970 - 1981.

Akron Roundtable presents a discussion about mental health in these times with Dr. Elizabeth Menefee, Child Guidance & Family Solutions and Dr. Jeffrey Moore, Portage Path Behavioral Health.

Summit MetroParks provides an hour that presents peaceful scenes from Munroe Falls MetroPark, a walkaround of winter tree identification, and mindfulness with One Tree Love.

Forum 360 guest Rachel DeGolia, Executive Director of Universal Health Care Action Network, talks about the organization’s fight for Healthcare for All, with host Ardith Keck.

Leadership Hudson’s State of Mind series Increasing Developmental Assets in Children is presented by Melissa McCain, Community Education Program, Akron Children’s Hospital.

HCTV Archives: Hudson Garden Club welcomed Shawn Klun, Birds in the Garden: Plantings and Features to Attract Them; also, Steve Love, author of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens; U.S. Army Air Corps WWII Veteran Bomber Pilot Joe Meagher tells his war memories to Frank Youngwerth; Katie Hoy gives a tour of the Hudson Clocktower and presents its restoration to Hudson Heritage Association; Dr. Michael Roizen of the Cleveland Clinic spoke about his book What to Eat When, at the Hudson Library.

To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, January 4

8 a.m. Hudson Clocktower

9 a.m. CC: Stealth Parenting

10 a.m. HGC: Stan Hywet

10:50 a.m. State of Mind: Assets

Noon Rotary: Ostrowski

1 p.m. CC: Ohio Statehouse

2 p.m. Veteran Joe Meagher

3:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

7 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell

7:30 p.m. WRA Dance

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. MetroParks program

10 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

11 p.m. CC: Travel

Tuesday, January 5

7 a.m. HGC: Seed Saving

8 a.m. CC: Ohio Statehouse

9 a.m. MetroParks program

10 a.m. Hudson Job Search

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. Akron Roundtable

Noon. HGC: Heritage Garden

1 p.m. Summit: Great War

2 p.m. Parade of Bands

3 p.m. HLHS: Bilott

4 p.m. HGC: Stan Hywet

5 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell

5:30 p.m. HGC: Birds

7 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

8 p.m. Akron Roundtable

9 p.m. Veteran Joe Meagher

10:30 p.m. KBtime

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Wednesday, January 6

7 a.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

8 a.m. HGC: Birds

9 a.m. HGC: Stan Hywet

9:50 a.m. State of Mind: Assets

11 a.m. CC: Stealth Parenting

Noon. North of 60: Caldwell

12:30 p.m. WRA Dance

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. HHA: Railroads

2 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

3 p.m. Akron Roundtable

4 p.m. MetroParks program

5 p.m. CC: Tourism

6 p.m. Veteran Joe Meagher

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. WRA Dance

9:30 p.m. HGC: Stan Hywet

10 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

11 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell

11:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

Thursday, January 7

7 a.m. Akron Roundtable

8 a.m. WRA Dance

8:20 a.m. HGC: Stan Hywet

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Forum 360

10:30 a.m. Veteran Meagher

Noon. CC: Ohio Statehouse

1 p.m. HGC: Heritage Garden

2 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

3 p.m. HGC: Birds

4:10 p.m. HGC: Stan Hywet

5 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. MetroParks program

7:30 p.m. WRA Dance

8 p.m. HLHS: What to Eat When

9:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Friday, January 8

7 a.m. State of Mind: Assets

8:10 a.m. HGC: Stan Hywet

9 a.m. MetroParks program

10 a.m. Hudson Clocktower

11 a.m. CC: Tourism

Noon. Rotary: Ostrowski

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. North of 60

2 p.m. HLHS: What to Eat When

3:30 p.m. WRA Dance

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. CC: Tourism

7 p.m. Summit: Great War

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

11 p.m. Parade of Bands

Saturday, January 9

7 a.m. CC: Tourism

8 a.m. Veteran Joe Meagher

9:30 a.m. HHA: Railroads

10 a.m. What to Eat When

11:30 a.m. Retirepreneur

Noon. Hudson Clocktower

1 p.m. WRA Dance

1:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search

2 p.m. Parade of Bands

3 p.m. Summit: Great War

4 p.m. North of 60: Caldwell

4:30 p.m. HGC: Birds

6 p.m. HGC: Stan Hywet

6:30 p.m. What to Eat When

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. WRA Dance

9:30 p.m. KBtime

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, January 10

7 a.m. CC: Ohio Statehouse

8 a.m. Good Day Hudson

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. What to Eat When

4 p.m. MetroParks program

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

7 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9 p.m. WRA Dance

9:30 p.m. North of 60

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. What to Eat When