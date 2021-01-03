Cuyahoga Falls Library programs - week of Jan. 4

Kent Weeklies

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The library is providing drive-thru & contact-free services until further notice. In-person browsing and computer use are currently unavailable.

Virtual Programs

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Take-Home Tuesday | Self-Care Bath Bombs

1/5/2021 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For our first Take-Home Tuesday of Cozy Up with CFL, we invite you to sign up for a bath bomb kit! A warm bath is a great stress-reliever and an excellent way to engage in some self-care. You'll receive everything you need to make your own fizzy, lavender-scented bath bomb. Limit of one silicone mold per household. Registration is required.

All-Ages Storytime

1/5/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required. Please enter your email address and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number. You will be sent a Zoom invitation and password at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. (Please do not share this with others) At the beginning of the storytime, please have the adult and child visible in the frame. Anyone without a child present will be removed from the meeting. If you need any assistance getting set up on Zoom, please give us a call. We'll be happy to walk you through it!

Build your Business Skills- Lynda.com

1/6/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Lynda.com is a leading online learning platform that helps anyone learn business, software, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals. Learn how to access Lynda.com through your library card and navigate the site. Be sure to have your library card with you! Part of the Business & Career Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Library Technology Trainer, Carolanne. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Make-ology

1/9/2021 10 - 11 a..m.

Make-ology is a once a month kids art program geared for kids ages 2nd grade and up. Starting the Tuesday before each event, we'll have take-home art kits available to be picked up at the library. On Saturday, we'll post a video featuring a special art tutorial to get you started on how to use the items in your kits. We can't wait to see your masterpieces! Registration for each week is required. Please include an email address.

Meditative Crafting: Doodling

1/11/2021 6 - 7 p.m.

Make meditative sketches with us during our live, virtual class. The library will supply the pen and paper. Please be sure to include your email when registering so we can send you a link to the tutorial and let you know when the kits of materials are ready for pickup. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.

Cozy Up with CFL

Oh, the weather outside might be frightful, but the Cuyahoga Falls Library can make your time at home delightful! During January and February, we invite you to embrace all things hygge – a Danish word that embodies the idea of living life to its coziest. Starting January 3, stop by the library to pick up your bingo card and check the library’s Facebook page, and be sure to subscribe to our email newsletter so you can see all the ways our collection and take-home kits can bring you comfort this winter!

- Submitted by the staff of the Cuyahoga Falls Library