Job Search to focus on nonverbal perks, pitfalls of interviewing process

Kent Weeklies

You just received a call from an organization that likes your resume and wants to interview you. Now what? You know highlighting your skills and experiences in the interview are important. But, what else can influence your interview, and what can you do to stand out over others and be seen as the best candidate? Holly Klingler will present “Nonverbal Perks and Pitfalls of the Interviewing Process” at the next Hudson Job Search Zoom meeting on Jan. 4.

This program will explore the nonverbal elements that can influence an employer’s decision in the interviewing process, despite their attempt to objectively choose the right person for the job. Environment, psychology, and body language are just a few of the topics that will be discussed. Ways you can create a more positive and confident nonverbal presence will be examined. In doing so, you will understand the process of interviewing better, and be able to communicate, both verbally and non-verbally, your skills and abilities as the best candidate for the job.

Klingler has a certification in nonverbal analysis, with an emphasis on body language, and a master's degree in philosophy and information/library science. She frequently trains nursing, criminal justice and HR students on the importance of understanding nonverbal cues in the workforce and in their personal lives. She is currently an instructor at Bryant & Stratton College, teaching logic, sociology and critical thinking courses. In addition, she has worked in libraries for over 12 years and currently works as the emerging tech librarian for Northeast Ohio Regional Library System.

Hudson Job Search meetings are currently conducted on Zoom. You must register on the website and complete the Contact Form. Register no later than 3 p.m. the day of the meeting to ensure your attendance. The Zoom meeting room opens at 7 p.m. with an opportunity to network and the speaker presentation is from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org to register and for more information about Hudson Job Search.