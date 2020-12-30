Kiwanis Club fundraiser at Applebee's Jan. 13

Kent Weeklies

The Kiwanis Club of Stow-Munroe Falls will be hosting a Dining to Donate fundraiser at Applebee's on Jan. 13.

Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., Applebee's will give the club 15% of To Go orders only; a flyer must be presented. The flyer can be found on the club's website, www.kiwanissmf.org; go to the “Donate” page at the bottom and click on th download button for the PDF flyer.

This fundraiser is at the Applebee's location at 4296 Kent Road in Stow. To Go orders can be placed at the restaurant's website or by calling Applebee's at 330-688-6818.