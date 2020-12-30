GriefCare Place resumes support group sessions

Kent Weeklies

The GriefCare Place offers support groups that give the one grieving the loss of a loved one by death the understanding of the grief process and encourages them that healing will come. All grief support groups are at no cost. Masks are required. If at any time in the future, Summit County ranks purple, our onsite group meetings will be canceled.

All groups will meet at The GriefCare Place Support Center, at 4499 Darrow Road in Stow. Call the office for further information and detailed directions at 330-686-1750 or email: griefcareplace@gmail.com. Monthly meeting calendars are posted on the website, www.thegriefcareplace.org.

The GriefCare Place, serving grievers from 66 communities in Northeast Ohio, has been committed since 1997 to bring hope and healing to broken hearts caused by the death of a loved one. They celebrated their 20th year anniversary of helping broken hearts heal in 2017.

Individual Counseling

Individual counseling is provided by a licensed professional grief therapist in affiliation with Fairhaven Counseling Services for a fee. Call the Fairhaven Counseling office at 330-940-2522 to schedule an appointment.

UPCOMING GROUP SESSIONS and EVENTS:

Until Healing Comes - A support group designed for adults grieving the death of any loved one. This is our foundational, progressive program that provides information about the natural, normal and necessary grief journey. The next group meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 pm.

Passport to Healing - A support group for those who have learned about grief and have completed their period of acute grieving. The next group meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 pm.

Other Adult Losses - A support group designed for adults dealing with the death of a parent, sibling, close friend or relative other than child or spouse. The next group meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7 pm.

Hope After Loss to Overdose - A support group for adults dealing with the loss of a loved one due to drug overdose. The next group meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 pm. Pre-register for this group by calling 330-686-1750.