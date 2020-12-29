Summit Metro Parks events, programs in January

Kent Weeklies

There’s something for everyone in Summit Metro Parks, including the following programs and events this January:

For virtual programs, visit www.zoom.com and enter the Zoom ID to participate.

Saturday, Jan. 2, 10 - 11 a.m.

VIRTUAL: SUSTAINABILITY TIPS FOR THE NEW YEAR

Start off 2021 with a green foot forward! Join a naturalist to discover ways in which we can all tread a little lighter but make a big environmental impact in the new year. Zoom meeting ID: 885 5081 9688. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Jan. 4, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX FOR FAMILIES

It's a family affair! Get fit while you sit together during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Kids, moms, dads and grandparents are welcome to participate! Zoom meeting ID: 820 3677 8283. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF GUIDED: WINTER POETRY WALK

Furnace Run Metro Park / Brushwood Area

4955 Townsend Rd., Richfield

Take a peaceful and scenic winter walk while pausing to enjoy poetry posted along the trail. Winter has never been more inspiring! Available on Rock Creek Trail Jan. 6 through 13. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR ADULTS

Join our interpretive artist for this fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. No experience is necessary; all you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Advance registration is required: 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Jan. 7, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Jan. 7, 1:30 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: WINTER MAMMALS FOR KIDS

Warm-blooded, covered in a thick coat and able to snuggle up all cozy, mammals are perfectly adapted to deal with the cold Ohio winter. Learn about these critters, understand how to spot animal signs and enjoy keeping warm in winter...you're a mammal, too! Zoom meeting ID: 827 0794 5180. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Jan. 7, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: WINTER MAMMALS FOR ADULTS

Get to know some mammals that are active during Ohio winters. From foxes to mink and even the very common white-tailed deer, winter mammals are full of surprises! Zoom meeting ID: 814 8493 6420. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, Jan. 8, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF-GUIDED: EYE SPY

Munroe Falls Metro Park / Tallmadge Meadows Area

1088 North Ave., Tallmadge

Hit the trail for a nature-themed game of Eye Spy! Begin by downloading or printing this month's Eye Spy list from our "Publications & Downloads" page, then enjoy a stroll along Meadow Trail in search of plants, animals, tracks and more. You can also complete your search using a Dec. 21 Instagram post (@summitmetroparks). Bring a camera to document your finds. Available Jan. 8 through 17. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, Jan. 9, 10 - 10:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL: WINTER NATURE TALES

Families with youngsters ages 2 to 6 are invited to enjoy storytime focused on the coolest season of all: winter! Zoom meeting ID: 842 7913 8341. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, Jan. 9, 12 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR TEENS

Calling all creative teens! Join our interpretive artist for this fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. All you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Advance registration is required and begins Jan 31: 330-865-8065.

Sunday, Jan. 10, 12 - 1 p.m. & 2 - 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR KIDS

Kids ages 6 to 12 can join our interpretive artist for this fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. All you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Advance registration is required: 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 10 - 11 a.m.

VIRTUAL: COFFEE WITH THE BIRDS

Join us on Zoom to enjoy the view from the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm wildlife window! A naturalist will share information on birds while you enjoy a hot beverage from the comfort of your own home. Zoom meeting ID: 848 1708 9785. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF-GUIDED: MLK DAY HIKE

Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Pioneer Area

550 Frazier Ave., Akron

Enjoy a self-guided hike along Alder Trail inspired by the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. Available from Jan. 18 through 24. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF GUIDED: WINTER POETRY WALK

Firestone Metro Park / Tuscarawas Meadows Area

2620 Harrington Rd., Akron

Take a peaceful and scenic winter walk while pausing to enjoy poetry posted along the trail. Winter has never been more inspiring! Available on Redwing Trail Jan. 20 through 27. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 9 - 9:30 a.m.

FACEBOOK LIVE: SUMMIT LAKE NATURE CENTER SNEAK-PEEK

Join a naturalist live on Facebook for a tour of the new Summit Lake Nature Center in Akron. We will discuss some history, as well as what the future has in store for the new nature center, loop trail and more! Join us online: https://www.facebook.com/summitmetroparks. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE JOURNALING - MINDFULNESS

Start the new year off right by journaling! Join our interpretive artist to learn tips and techniques to make nature journaling a reflective, creative, joyful outlet. No experience necessary. Pencils and paper are required. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Advance registration is required and begins Jan. 6: 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX FOR FAMILIES

It's a family affair! Get fit while you sit together during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Kids, moms, dads and grandparents are welcome to participate! Use Zoom meeting ID: 848 6942 5047. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Jan. 21, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, Jan. 22, 7 - 8 p.m.

VIRTUAL: WILD OHIO HISTORY

As our ancestors began to farm Ohio, some native wildlife disappeared. Join us for a thoughtful adventure that will take us back in time to when bison, cougars and wolves were as common as deer, raccoons and opossums! Zoom meeting ID: 890 6573 6933. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, Jan. 24, 1 - 2:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: WHAT'S THAT BIRD

Join a naturalist as we discover which birds are frequenting our bird feeders this winter. We will learn basic ID tips, what is the best type of seed to feed, and how to attract different birds by using different types of feeders. Zoom meeting ID: 857 6740 9870. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Jan. 25, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF-GUIDED STORYBOOK TRAIL: THE SNOWY DAY

Liberty Park / Nature Center

9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg

Bundle up and bring the family out for some exercise and fun exploration with a self-guided story trail based on the book "The Snowy Day." Available on Bluebird Trail Jan. 25 through 31. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Jan. 25, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX FOR FAMILIES

It's a family affair! Get fit while you sit together during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Kids, moms, dads and grandparents are welcome to participate! Join us online: Zoom meeting ID: 881 5121 5034. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 12 - 12:30 p.m.

FACEBOOK LIVE: WINDOW ON WILDLIFE

Which critters are visiting our nature center bird feeders in winter? Join a naturalist to find out during this live broadcast and bring any wildlife-related questions you may have. Join us online: https://www.facebook.com/summitmetroparks. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Jan. 28, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, Jan. 29, 6 - 7 p.m.

VIRTUAL: SMP 100 - FARMS OF THE METRO PARKS

Dive into the history of the farms that preceded our Metro Parks. We will discuss their complex stories and discover relics still visible today. Zoom meeting ID: 838 8676 3444. For information, call 330-865-8065.