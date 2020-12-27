Cuyahoga Falls Library programs

Kent Weeklies

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The library is providing drive-thru and contact-free services until further notice. In-person browsing and computer use are currently unavailable.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Coming Soon:

Cozy Up with CFL - Oh, the weather outside might be frightful, but the Cuyahoga Falls Library can make your time at home delightful. During January and February, patrons are asked to embrace all things hygge – a Danish word that embodies the idea of living life to its coziest. Starting Jan. 3, check the library’s Facebook page and subscribe to the email newsletter so you can see all the ways the library's collection and take-home kits can bring comfort this winter.

Introducing NoveList! - Have you ever finished a great book and wanted to find more just like it? Or wanted to help your child find just the right book to read? Cuyahoga Falls Library now offers NoveList Plus, a helpful resource to help readers match up with the books that are right for them. Call 330.928.2117 x2000 or visit the website www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org to learn more.