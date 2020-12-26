Anniversary: Mr. & Mrs. Robert Vogel

Kent Weeklies

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Vogel are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26.

Robert Vogel and the former Jacquelyn Pilot were married at St. Peter’s Church in Mansfield on Dec. 26, 1950.

Bob and Jackie have resided in Stow since 1958 and are members of Holy Family Church. Bob Vogel was employed with Ohio Edison as an electrical engineer for 33 years. Jackie Vogel was employed by the Ohio BVR in Akron as a Rehabilitation Counselor. They both are retired and still reside in Stow.

They are the parents of six children, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.