A holiday drive-thru with goodies for seniors at Barlow Community Center

Kent Weeklies

A Senior Drive Thru was held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Barlow Community Center for over 85 Hudson senior citizens. The event was sponsored by Danbury Senior Living, Heritage of Hudson, and Hudson Meadows Retirement Community along with the Hudson Senior Advisory Committee.

The seniors received a holiday bag full of goodies and a live wreath for their front doors. The Senior Advisory Committee will be holding other fun events in 2021 so watch the city of Hudson website/ Senior Resource link for additional programs.