A holiday drive-thru with goodies for seniors at Barlow Community Center

Pictured at the Senior Drive-Thru at Barlow Community Center are, from left: Cindy Suchan-Rothgery, Senior Committee Member; Rebecca Moore, Heritage of Hudson; Bridget Herceg and Marilyn McMillin, Hudson Meadows Retirement Community,; Heidi Schweighoefer, Senior Committee Vice Chair ;and Bob Pontius, Danbury Senior Living.
Marilyn McMillin hands a goodie bag to Joe Selden while Rebecca Moore gives him a wreath. Watching are Bob Pontius and Diane Carrabine.

A Senior Drive Thru was held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Barlow Community Center for over 85 Hudson senior citizens.  The event was sponsored by Danbury Senior Living, Heritage of Hudson, and Hudson Meadows Retirement Community along with the Hudson Senior Advisory Committee.  

The seniors received a holiday bag full of goodies and a live wreath for their front doors.   The Senior Advisory Committee will be holding other fun events in 2021 so watch the city of Hudson website/ Senior Resource link for additional programs.