Programs at Nordonia Hills Branch Library

Adult Speaker and Demonstration Programs

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m. "Where the Crawdads Sing: by Delia Owens

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. "Writers and Lovers" by Lily King

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. "The Fallen" by David Baldacci

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

The History of Rock, 1970-1995 - A Virtual Peer to Peer Learning Experience

Thursdays, Jan. 7– Feb. 11, 6 – 8 p.m.

Learn the history of rock, from blues rock to reggae, to punk, new wave and indie rock, in a collaborative five- week course, using the Peer to Peer model. This program will be hosted virtually. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a zoom link. Seats are limited. Visit P2PU.org to learn more about Peer to Peer learning circles.

Professional Book Nerds: Books You Might Have Missed in 2020

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Join the Friends of the Nordonia Hills Branch Library for their annual meeting and a talk by Adam Sockel. Sockel is one half of the popular Professional Book Nerds podcast. Meeting at 6:30 p.m., talk at 7 p.m. This program will be presented on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Readers and librarians alike turn to the PBN team for weekly expert book recommendations, author interviews and all things literary. Learn more about OverDrive and books you may have missed in the last 12 months. If you're interested in knowing what the friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library are up to, or if you're looking for a great volunteer opportunity, join us at 6:30 p.m .for their Annual Meeting.

The "Books You Might Have Missed 2020" portion of the evening will begin at 7 p.m.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink 3 days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend. A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Bring a sample of your work to share.

Children’s Programs

Take It Make it Stick Puppets -Through Dec. 31

Stop into the Nordonia Hills Library to pick up a craft kit to make a snowman and a reindeer stick puppet, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursday, Jan. 14, 10:15 a.m.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, Jan. 14 & Jan. 21, 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with 2-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

School Age Programs

After School Program - Wednesday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m.

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school craft. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Jan. 13- Plastic Spoon Snowman – Make a snowman in a clay pot with white pom-poms or cotton balls, and white plastic spoon. A craft kit will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after Jan. 2.

Messy Monday - Monday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.

Join us for some virtual messy fun. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy.

Jan. 11 - Jackson Pollock art. Learn about Jackson Pollock and create some Jackson Pollock inspired art. A craft kit will be are available for pick up at Nordonia Hills Library after Jan. 2.