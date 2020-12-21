Upcoming events at Hudson Library & Historical Society

Kent Weeklies

Virtual Gentle Yoga Flow Classes

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will offer a six-week session of virtual gentle yoga flow classes for all levels at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Feb. 5 and 12. Classes are taught by certified yoga teacher, Jodi Fill, and each lasts approximately 60 minutes.

Registration is required for each class. To register, visit hudsonlibrary.org. Participants will receive a confirmation email after registration that will include an invitation to join the presentation, hosted on Zoom. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or leave a message at 330-653-6658 x1010.

Learn to Play the Ukulele at the Hudson Library

Discover the joy of playing ukulele with music teacher Lisa Heinrich. The Hudson Library & Historical Society will offer a series of four ukulele classes. The first class will be on Wednesday evening, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. The following three classes will be on Thursday evenings Jan. 14, 21 and 28 at 7 p.m. These four group classes cater to beginners and those who wish to review ukulele basics. The first class will introduce ukulele hold, posture, strumming techniques, and common chords. The following 3 classes will address class needs and requests.

Heinrich teaches general music in Seville. She has completed various teacher education courses in Orff-Schulwerk, Music Learning Theory, and Eurhythmics and is currently a doctoral student at Kent State University. She has appeared on WKYC’s Live on Lakeside and was honored as the 2019 Medina County Teacher of the Year.

Registration is required for the session. To register, visit hudsonlibrary.org.

An Afternoon with Cleveland Opera Theater

The Hudson Library & Historical Society’s 2021 Music Series kicks off with a unique live virtual concert experience featuring Cleveland Opera Theater on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. This program, hosted on Zoom, will give opera lovers and anyone interested in learning more about opera, a chance to be in conversation with music historian Dr. Stephanie Ruozzo, Education and Engagement Associate for Cleveland Opera Theater. Prerecorded pieces will be played dictated by the flow of the discussion between Dr. Ruozzo and the audience. Selections will be primarily from Cleveland Opera Theater’s talented performers, but material may be pulled from other sources if pertinent to the conversation.

Registration is required for this program. To register, visit hudsonlibrary.org.

