MSG names Christopher Owen as new associate

MAUMEE – The Mannik & Smith Group Inc. (MSG), a regional engineering, surveying and environmental services firm, has named Christopher B. Owen has an associate in the firm. Owen has eight years of experience with MSG and 22 years of experience as a specialist in the environmental field.

A National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Project Manager and a federally certified (36 CFR 61) Architectural Historian, he has national experience on numerous transportation, transit, rail, and compliance projects. He has acted as both project manager/task manager and principal investigator while performing numerous cultural resource surveys and analyses, and developing NEPA-related documentation. At MSG, he works closely with the firm’s transportation group to identify environmental requirements and ensure compliance. He operates from the firm’s northeastern Ohio office in Shaker Heights.

A graduate of Youngstown State University and Eastern Michigan University, he resides in Macedonia with his wife, Melissa, and their two high school children, Nate and Maddie.

As one of Engineering News–Record’s Top 500 Design Firms and a trusted industry partner for 65 years, MSG employs a staff of more than 360 professionals in 14 office locations. The firm provides Civil, Structural, Geotechnical, and Transportation Engineering; Environmental Services; Comprehensive Planning, Permitting, and Funding Strategy Assistance; Landscape Architecture; Surveying Services; and Construction Engineering, Inspection, and Materials Testing throughout Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia.